Alaqua Cox Wants to Know Where Echo Is in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo, took on Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Disney+ series Echo. She also is part of that universe of heroes labeled as the “street-level” characters of Marvel. Her uncle is Wilson Fisk and she wanted to be the Queenpin briefly so why isn’t she in Daredevil: Born Again?

I was lucky enough to speak with Alaqua Cox about her work as Maya Lopez in both Hawkeye and Echo. One thing I wanted to know is why Maya Lopez is not being brought back into the world of Kingpin’s world in New York. She’s now her own hero and had her face-off with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk but that doesn’t mean I don’t want more of Maya.

Daredevil: Born Again continues to bring characters we know and love back to the Marvel world, like Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. When asked about how that might apply to her, Cox says she hopes that Maya Lopez will still get her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and see more of our iconic heroes on her journey.

“I want my character to cross paths with other MCU super superheroes as well, especially Daredevil, of course, because we are aligned in the comic book together, so I would love to be able to bring that to life,” she said. “So we’ll see what the future holds, but I’m hoping that those opportunities come my way. I’m waiting for you, Marvel. Come on. I would love to be able to portray Maya and Daredevil though.”

Cox was amazed by not only the Daredevil fight that happens in Echo but also Maya’s bowling alley fight. “I remember reading the script and reading about that fight scene with Daredevil, and I thought, ‘This must be a huge moment for me’ because Daredevil is such a well-known character. He is in the MCU, and I would read it and I would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh crap, this is gonna be a lot of training and I wanna make sure everything is perfect and it looks good,’ because we have high expectations of Daredevil and I know I don’t wanna disappoint the Daredevil fans as well. But working with Charlie Cox, he is so, so sweet. I worked with him for a few days, for the entirety of the filming. He was so sweet and he made work in the choreography and the practice before the rolling, everything was so seamless and smooth. And so we probably had a couple days to film that fight scene and it was very fun and I very much enjoyed working with him.”

Echo is on Disney+ now and you can see Cox shine as Maya Lopez! Hopefully, we’ll get to see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again soon!

