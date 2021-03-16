comScore The Internet Is Happy for Elliot Page and So Are We

The Internet Is Happy for Elliot Page and His TIME Interview, and So Am I

By Lyra HaleMar 16th, 2021, 12:56 pm

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Elliot Page attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019 at Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Actor and transgender icon Elliot Page has graced the pages of TIME Magazine in an intimate profile, and I am here for it. Not only is he in a place where he can fully be who he’s always wanted to be on the pages of such a huge magazine, but he’s also in a position of power that could change transgender representation on TV and in movies. And according to the TIME interview, he said, “I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body.”

Personally, I can’t wait to see Page spread his wings and fly while fighting for trans equality like he mentioned in the interview. Because it’s through brave and open individuals like him that we see change happen. That change will come in the form of Page using his influence to battle harmful anti-trans rhetoric, and also in Page taking on acting roles that will increase the visibility of the trans community as a whole.

That visibility is what touches hearts and what has touched mine. Because if I feel a connection to Page as a queer woman myself, I can’t imagine what kind of connection transgender fans feel, no matter what stage of their journey they’re on. The transgender community needs advocates and trailblazers like Page to keep carving out space for the community as a whole, as icons like Janet Mock, Laverne Cox, and more have done.

And since this is a safe space to stan Elliot Page being his most honest and true self, here are some of my favorite Twitter reactions to the TIME Magazine interview:

