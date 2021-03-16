The Internet Is Happy for Elliot Page and His TIME Interview, and So Am I

Actor and transgender icon Elliot Page has graced the pages of TIME Magazine in an intimate profile, and I am here for it. Not only is he in a place where he can fully be who he’s always wanted to be on the pages of such a huge magazine, but he’s also in a position of power that could change transgender representation on TV and in movies. And according to the TIME interview, he said, “I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body.”

Personally, I can’t wait to see Page spread his wings and fly while fighting for trans equality like he mentioned in the interview. Because it’s through brave and open individuals like him that we see change happen. That change will come in the form of Page using his influence to battle harmful anti-trans rhetoric, and also in Page taking on acting roles that will increase the visibility of the trans community as a whole.

That visibility is what touches hearts and what has touched mine. Because if I feel a connection to Page as a queer woman myself, I can’t imagine what kind of connection transgender fans feel, no matter what stage of their journey they’re on. The transgender community needs advocates and trailblazers like Page to keep carving out space for the community as a whole, as icons like Janet Mock, Laverne Cox, and more have done.

And since this is a safe space to stan Elliot Page being his most honest and true self, here are some of my favorite Twitter reactions to the TIME Magazine interview:

everybody bow to our king, elliot page pic.twitter.com/kkqPf2iG02 — abé ☂︎ (@woodenwaves) March 16, 2021

elliot page trending? AS HE MF SHOULD I LOVE THEM SO MUCH — ‘samu 🍙 loves rin (@osamuonigirii) March 16, 2021

i saw the elliot page people magazine this morning and cried woooo — 🔆 rowan 🔆 (@c0ffees4closers) March 16, 2021

EVERYBODY LOOK AT ELLIOT PAGE RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/8UQxT1Msqk — ✯BU✯ ANTI H*WARD STARK (@TortugaHoe) March 16, 2021

Absolutely wept while reading the Elliot Page story from today. Elliot is my hero. — Julian Gardner (@juliansgardner) March 16, 2021

GOOD MORNING TO ELLIOT PAGE AND ELLIOT PAGE ONLY pic.twitter.com/1R0xGntAfn — Leah says WEAR A MASK! (@byleahjohnson) March 16, 2021

Glad to be living in a time where elliot page exists. — lalisa (@coolghoulvamp) March 16, 2021

Holy shit we Stan —and been stanning- a king, Elliot Page. 🤩🙋🏽‍♀️💖✨ pic.twitter.com/AJTrpwf3An — tinacochina 📢🐖 (@tinacochina) March 16, 2021

Elliot Page is a goddamn treasure. https://t.co/URYyleqEnU — Crow (@unlimitedBLACK) March 16, 2021

