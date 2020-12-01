Everyone Welcome Elliot Page: Actor, Activist, Human Being

Elliot Page, best known for his starring role in Juno and currently playing Vanya on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, shared their name, pronoun preference, and made it 100% clear, so let’s not deadname when a quick Google can go so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

In Page’s statement, he says: “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey … I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.”

Page asks for patience and acknowledges that he has privilege in comparison to Black and Latinx trans folks. It is powerful, heartfelt, and as someone who has been a fan of Page’s work for years, I’m so excited to see where he goes. Some may worry about the opportunities that he may lose, but I choose to think of all the roles and opportunities he can foster now. As a big name trans male actor, there are things he can get done that only cis people usually feel capable of.

Trans men have spoken about feeling left, out and now they have an ally in Hollywood—a small step, but an important one.

I’m excited for this new turn in his career, and all I can add is “Do not deadname Elliot Page.” Call him the star of the movie Juno, and people will know who you are talking about. We can be better about those things, because it matters. Their name is Elliot. Saying that is the least we can do to make this already very fragile moment solidify as fans.

This is Elliot Page. His pronouns are he/they. Endlessly thankful for his honesty, talent, and kindness, and for being someone queer people — and now, especially, trans folks — can see themselves in both onscreen and off. https://t.co/aZ9x2oZ8lm — The Most (@Most) December 1, 2020

This is a celebration!

(image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com