Category:
Movies

‘Infested’ Trailer Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 12:28 pm

If you want to know why the director of the next Evil Dead movie landed the gig, you’re about to find out—unless you’re deeply arachnophobic, in which case you should probably skip the trailer for Infested.

Recommended Videos

Back in February, we learned that the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise will be directed by Sébastien Vaniček, who was hired based on his first feature film—Infested. Ahead of its premiere next month, Shudder has released a trailer for the French horror film set in an apartment building where an incredibly deadly spider gets loose and wreaks havoc on the residents.

Infested has played a handful of festivals over the past year, and after watching the trailer, you can see why it’s drawing comparisons to Arachnophobia, the classic 1990 horror comedy starring Jeff Daniels and John Goodman. Starring Theo Christine, Jérôme Niel, Finnegan Oldfield, and Sofia Lesaffre, Infested is described as follows:

On the brink of 30, Kaleb faces unparalleled loneliness, estranged from his sister and best friend over an inheritance dispute. His fascination with exotic creatures leads him to a venomous discovery — a spider that soon turns his flat into a terrifying webbed prison.

Infested hits Shudder on April 26.

(featured image: IFC Films / Shudder)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Joker’ Sequel Trailer Is a Haunted Look at Arkham and Arthur and Harley
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Joker’ Sequel Trailer Is a Haunted Look at Arkham and Arthur and Harley
Britt Hayes and others Britt Hayes and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Zut Alors! A Shark Invades the Seine in Netflix’s ‘Under Paris’
A Great White shark edited into a still from 'Emily in Paris'
Category: Movies
Movies
Zut Alors! A Shark Invades the Seine in Netflix’s ‘Under Paris’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘The Contestant’ Trailer: Hulu Doc Explores a Wildly Unethical Reality Show Experiment
Tomaki "Nasubi" Hamatsu in 'The Contestant'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Contestant’ Trailer: Hulu Doc Explores a Wildly Unethical Reality Show Experiment
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 9, 2024
Read Article So, What’s Actually Going on With Disney’s Rumored Live-Action ‘Rapunzel’?
Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) in Disney's Tangled
Category: Movies
Movies
So, What’s Actually Going on With Disney’s Rumored Live-Action ‘Rapunzel’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 9, 2024
Read Article They’re Really Dragging Bridget Jones Out Again, Huh?
Renee Zellweger in 'Bridget Jones' Diary'
Category: Movies
Movies
They’re Really Dragging Bridget Jones Out Again, Huh?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Joker’ Sequel Trailer Is a Haunted Look at Arkham and Arthur and Harley
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Joker’ Sequel Trailer Is a Haunted Look at Arkham and Arthur and Harley
Britt Hayes and others Britt Hayes and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Zut Alors! A Shark Invades the Seine in Netflix’s ‘Under Paris’
A Great White shark edited into a still from 'Emily in Paris'
Category: Movies
Movies
Zut Alors! A Shark Invades the Seine in Netflix’s ‘Under Paris’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘The Contestant’ Trailer: Hulu Doc Explores a Wildly Unethical Reality Show Experiment
Tomaki "Nasubi" Hamatsu in 'The Contestant'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Contestant’ Trailer: Hulu Doc Explores a Wildly Unethical Reality Show Experiment
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 9, 2024
Read Article So, What’s Actually Going on With Disney’s Rumored Live-Action ‘Rapunzel’?
Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) in Disney's Tangled
Category: Movies
Movies
So, What’s Actually Going on With Disney’s Rumored Live-Action ‘Rapunzel’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 9, 2024
Read Article They’re Really Dragging Bridget Jones Out Again, Huh?
Renee Zellweger in 'Bridget Jones' Diary'
Category: Movies
Movies
They’re Really Dragging Bridget Jones Out Again, Huh?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 9, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.