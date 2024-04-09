‘Infested’ Trailer Will Make Your Skin Crawl

If you want to know why the director of the next Evil Dead movie landed the gig, you’re about to find out—unless you’re deeply arachnophobic, in which case you should probably skip the trailer for Infested.

Back in February, we learned that the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise will be directed by Sébastien Vaniček, who was hired based on his first feature film—Infested. Ahead of its premiere next month, Shudder has released a trailer for the French horror film set in an apartment building where an incredibly deadly spider gets loose and wreaks havoc on the residents.

Infested has played a handful of festivals over the past year, and after watching the trailer, you can see why it’s drawing comparisons to Arachnophobia, the classic 1990 horror comedy starring Jeff Daniels and John Goodman. Starring Theo Christine, Jérôme Niel, Finnegan Oldfield, and Sofia Lesaffre, Infested is described as follows:

On the brink of 30, Kaleb faces unparalleled loneliness, estranged from his sister and best friend over an inheritance dispute. His fascination with exotic creatures leads him to a venomous discovery — a spider that soon turns his flat into a terrifying webbed prison.

Infested hits Shudder on April 26.

