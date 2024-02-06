A New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie Is on the Way!

Will there ever be enough Evil Dead movies? The answer is no. A firm no. A hard no. Thankfully, the newest film in the Evil Dead series has just been announced!

Deadline reports that Sébastien Vaniček has signed on to direct and co-write the next Evil Dead film, which is as yet untitled. In 2023, Vaniček made his feature debut with the horror film Infested (Vermines in French), about a dilapidated French apartment building that’s overrun by spiders. Infested won Best Picture and Best Director when it premiered in North America at Fantastic Fest.

Although the Evil Dead series was made famous by director Sam Raimi’s collaboration with Bruce Campbell, new Evil Dead projects have been helmed by younger, up-and-coming directors. 2023’s Evil Dead Rise was directed by Lee Cronin, who brought the franchise out of its iconic cabin in the woods and into a rundown Los Angeles apartment building. The film explored themes of motherhood and trauma while remaining true to Evil Dead‘s gory saga of the murderous spirits known as Deadites.

Where could the next Evil Dead film go from here?

As of this writing, there are no details available about the cast or plot of the next Evil Dead film. Will it directly continue the storyline in Evil Dead Rise, or will it go somewhere completely new?

In Evil Dead Rise, the Deadites are freed when an earthquake reveals The Book of the Dead in the basement of the building where single mom Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) lives with her kids. At the end of the movie, Ellie’s sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) seems to defeat the Deadites, but we quickly learn that they’re still floating around—and they infect a young woman on her way to a weekend retreat by a lake.

The next Evil Dead film may pick up from there. On the other hand, who knows how much havoc the Deadites can wreak by the time we catch up with them again?

(featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

