New Docuseries About Infamous Killer Ed Gein Leans into the ‘Psycho’ Inspiration Hard

The nightmares that exist in real life can be even more harrowing than the horror content we consume. Quite often, horrific events that happen in the world inspire the things we enjoy. That includes serial killers like Ed Gein who loosely inspired Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Silence of the Lambs, and more. The rise in true crime docuseries has yet to wane and now MGM+ is releasing a four-part docuseries titled Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein.

Gein was a killer and grave robber in the 1950s who shocked America to its core with his crimes. He admitted to two murders and is primarily known for hoarding and repurposing of body parts. Describing the kinds of things he made with the body parts he kept isn’t necessary here. But there’s no doubt that Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein will provide those gruesome details. The series may even shed light on Gein’s childhood, his motivations for killing those two women, or what led him to become the man people fear to this day.

Judging by that trailer, there is going to be a deeper exploration into the mind of Gein, using his own words to do so. Hearing his voice for the first time is alarming. He’s a different type of serial killer than what people may be used to hearing about. So it’s best to prepare for disturbing confessions.

A true-crime series should always be sensitive to the victims, the loved ones of the victims, and those who may have survived horrific ordeals. There’s nothing wrong with being a fan of true crime but recognizing that Ed Gein is a real person and the victims are real as well is important to understand. Hopefully the series itself also keeps those things in mind. The series premieres on September 17 on MGM+ if you’re planning to tune in.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Bettmann/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]