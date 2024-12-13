AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls perform onstage during "Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years: A Special Anniversary Taping" of the long-running music series "Austin City Limits" at ACL Live on November 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge are Teaming Up for Iconic 30-city tour in 2025

Published: Dec 13, 2024 03:47 pm

Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls are co-headlining a 30-city run tour in 2025! The artists previously co-headlined a set of tour dates in 2024, however, the “Yes We Are Tour” is going to be bigger and better than ever! The 2025 tour will kick off at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 25 and will run all the way through October 12. Keep on reading for more information on the tour schedule and how to buy tickets.

Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls: Yes We Are Tour 2025 Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to the Yes We Are Tour on StubHub! Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in each venue. Tickets for the first show at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 25 are being sold for $115 in the general admission area, which are the seats higher up in the stands. However, reserved seating isn’t much different, starting at around $150 and upwards of over $200.

Since Red Rocks is such an iconic venue, we wouldn’t be surprised if those tickets were slightly more expensive than any other tour date. When looking at the next tour stop on July 26, in Sandy, Utah, those tickets are starting at $76 in the lawn seating area. If you’d like to get a closer look at the stage, tickets are being sold for $103.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls Yes We Are Tour 2025 on StubHub.

Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls: Yes We Are Tour 2025 Schedule

The “Yes We Are Tour” is kicking off in Morrison, Colorado, at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 25. They will be making their way to 30 different cities throughout the tour and wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 12. See below for the full tour schedule!

DateCityTickets
July 25Morrison, COBuy Now
July 26Sandy, UTBuy Now
July 28Troutdale, ORBuy Now
July 29Redmond, WABuy Now
July 30Redmond, WABuy Now
August 1Eugene, ORBuy Now
August 2Berkely, CABuy Now
August 3Murphys, CABuy Now
August 7Paso Robles, CABuy Now
August 8Lincoln, CABuy Now
August 9Costa Mesa, CA Buy Now
August 16Fort Wayne, INBuy Now
August 17Chicago, IllinoisBuy Now
August 19Milwaukee, WIBuy Now
August 20Des Moines, IABuy Now
August 21Kansas City, MOBuy Now
August 23Lincoln, NEBuy Now
August 24St Paul, MNBuy Now
August 26Sterling Heights, MIBuy Now
August 30Bangor, MEBuy Now
September 10Fredericton, NB, CanadaBuy Now
September 19Cincinnati, OHBuy Now
September 20Huntsville, ALBuy Now
September 22Columbus, OHBuy Now
September 23Louisville, KYBuy Now
September 25Greensboro, NCBuy Now
September 26Atlanta, GABuy Now
October 7Manhattan, KSBuy Now
October 8Grand Prairie, TXBuy Now
October 9San Antonio, TXBuy Now
October 11Albuquerque, NMBuy Now
October 12Phoenix, AZBuy Now
