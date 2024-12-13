Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge are Teaming Up for Iconic 30-city tour in 2025

Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls are co-headlining a 30-city run tour in 2025! The artists previously co-headlined a set of tour dates in 2024, however, the “Yes We Are Tour” is going to be bigger and better than ever! The 2025 tour will kick off at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 25 and will run all the way through October 12. Keep on reading for more information on the tour schedule and how to buy tickets.

Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls: Yes We Are Tour 2025 Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to the Yes We Are Tour on StubHub! Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in each venue. Tickets for the first show at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 25 are being sold for $115 in the general admission area, which are the seats higher up in the stands. However, reserved seating isn’t much different, starting at around $150 and upwards of over $200.

Since Red Rocks is such an iconic venue, we wouldn’t be surprised if those tickets were slightly more expensive than any other tour date. When looking at the next tour stop on July 26, in Sandy, Utah, those tickets are starting at $76 in the lawn seating area. If you’d like to get a closer look at the stage, tickets are being sold for $103.

Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls: Yes We Are Tour 2025 Schedule

The “Yes We Are Tour” is kicking off in Morrison, Colorado, at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 25. They will be making their way to 30 different cities throughout the tour and wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 12. See below for the full tour schedule!

