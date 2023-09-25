‘Indiginerds’ Comics Anthology Celebrates Pop Culture Through an Indigenous Lens

Iron Circus Comics has launched the crowdfunding campaign for its latest anthology, Indiginerds, edited by Alina Pete, who previously edited the publisher’s award-winning folklore anthology Woman in the Woods. Collecting 11 stories by Indigenous creators that explore everything from Dungeons & Dragons to social media to Star Trek, Indiginerds looks at pop culture through an Indigenous lens.

“Most stories about Indigenous people are focused on two things: current grief or the past tragedies of colonization,” says Pete in a statement. “But First Nations culture isn’t stuck in the past, and generations of Indigenous kids have grown up watching the same movies and TV shows that non-Indigenous folks have.

“This pop culture has crept inexorably into our lives, and we love video games, cosplay, and other nerdy things just as much as everyone else! Indiginerds tells modern stories about modern Indigenous people, and celebrates our joys and passions,” Pete continues.

To that end, Pete’s story “Doran V” is inspired by their love of Star Trek. We have an exclusive preview of the story, seen below alongside the anthology’s cover art.

In addition to Pete, Indiginerds also features stories by Ida Aronson and Tate Allen; Maija Plamondon and Milo Applejohn; Jordanna George; Raven John and Asia Wisely; Em Matson and Nipinet Landsem; Bianka “binkz” Martin and Rhael McGregor; James Willier and Sam “Mushki” Medlock; Gillian Joseph and Wren Rios; Autumn Star and PJ Underwood; and Kameron White.

“The mainstream view of First Nations needs an update,” says Iron Circus Comics publisher C. Spike Trotman. “Indiginerds is here to show the vibrant and evolving culture experienced today. This is sure to be another amazing addition to the comic collection of anyone interested in Indigenous culture!”

Indiginerds launches Monday, October 16 on BackerKit. You can sign up for updates via the pre-launch page.

