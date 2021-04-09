Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5!

The time has come for more news on the Indiana Jones front, and the more I learn about the upcoming movie, the more I’m intrigued. While we don’t necessarily need another movie with 78-year-old Harrison Ford as Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr., I’m not exactly mad about it. I love the Indiana Jones franchise, and I think it’s something that will always remain iconic with Harrison Ford involved. (This is me saying I don’t want them to try to remake the Indiana Jones movies.)

But today, we got some news about the franchise’s next installment that took me from “Yeah, I’m excited” to “OH MY GOD I’M SO EXCITED” in .5 seconds. It seems as if Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is joining the fifth movie opposite Harrison Ford. The pure chaos that is Indiana Jones 5 delights me to absolutely no end.

A new #IndianaJones adventure begins July 29, 2022. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the iconic franchise. The inimitable John Williams will also return to score the film. pic.twitter.com/Qh8nvFiQsE — Disney (@Disney) April 9, 2021

Now, the last time we saw Indy, he was dealing with the discovery that he and Marion Ravenwood had a son together (Shia LaBeouf), and it seemed as if they were trying to set up a new world for the character. But that was in 2008, and we don’t talk about it (for good reason). Flash forward to 2021, and now we’re back on the Indiana Jones train.

So could Phoebe Waller-Bridge be playing another child Indy didn’t know about? Potentially. He was quite the ladies’ man in the original trilogy, but also, I just think that Waller-Bridge’s energy with Ford’s is going to be wildly fun and chaotic in a way that I wouldn’t have ever thought I’d see.

I’m a huge Harrison Ford fan. I’ve seen every movie he’s ever made. I also love Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her brand of comedy and the energy she brings to every role. Never did I think those two worlds would collide, but I’m not mad about it. The closest I thought we’d get was Waller-Bridge’s L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, who was Lando’s droid when he met Han. But this is a nice surprise.

Do I know what the 5th Indiana Jones movie is going to bring us? Absolutely not. That’s what makes them so fun. You never know what in the world you’re going to get out of the series, and it just works that way. I personally love The Last Crusade most of all, and if this film has that energy, I think it could really work out for both Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford’s styles.

From director James Mangold, the film is set to be released in the summer of 2022, and I cannot wait until I get to see Indy on the big screen once more.

