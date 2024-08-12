Here’s what we know so far about Pixar’s most exciting threequel announcement

Get ready to zip up your super suit, because our favorite animated super family is set to return to the big screen for Incredibles 3. The film was announced at Disney’s annual D23 Expo over the weekend, but when can we expect the Pixar threequel to land in theaters?

Recommended Videos

Sequels, sequels, sequels: If there’s one thing you can take away from the recent D23 Expo (a.k.a. Disney’s version of Comic-Con), it’s that the Mouse House has a whole lot of follow-up films and Disney+ spinoffs in the pipeline, bouncing off the success of IPs like Zootopia, Moana, Toy Story, and James Cameron’s Avatar, among others. But one announcement stood out from the rest: Pixar’s Incredibles 3.

Incredibles 3: Cast, release date, and story details

During Pixar Animation Studios’ portion of the Disney Entertainment panel on Friday night, Pixar CCO Peter Docter took to the stage to confirm that Incredibles 3 was indeed in the works, much to the delight of a roaring crowd of tens of thousands of diehard Disney fans. And they are truly diehard—premium D23 passes cost nearly $3,000 a pop!

Along with revealing its logo, Docter announced that the project was being developed by animation hitmaker Brad Bird, the writer/director of the first Incredibles and its 2018 sequel. So while it certainly sounds like Bird will have creative control over the threequel, it hasn’t been outright confirmed whether or not he’s actually returning to write and/or direct, or if he’ll advise the project from a producer standpoint. “More on that next time,” Docter added before wrapping up the presentation.

For now, the release window for Incredibles 3 remains fuzzy, and there’s a very good chance we won’t actually see it in theaters until 2027 or 2028, given Bird is currently occupied with his upcoming Netflix/Skydance feature, Ray Gunn. The plot also remains a mystery, but I can only assume that voice actors Craig T. Nelson (Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible), Holly Hunter (Helen Parr/Elastigirl), Sarah Vowell (Violet Parr), Samuel L. Jackson (Lucius Best/Frozone), and Bird himself (Edna Mode) will reprise their roles. Still, an official cast list has yet to be confirmed.

Brad Bird will presumably bring his A-game to Incredibles 3 given his repeated success with the first two entries, as Disney and Pixar are sorely in need of a win. Although June’s Inside Out 2 turned out to be especially lucrative at the box office, Pixar hasn’t had a great track record as of late, and the state of Disney Animation isn’t any better. The Incredibles franchise has endured as a fan-favorite for well over 20 years, meaning it’s probably a safe bet for Disney CEO Bob Iger to place all his eggs in one basket here. And with Bird returning to helm this thing, we’re probably in for a good time at the movies.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy