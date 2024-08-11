Pixar Unveils Exciting Brain Interchange Movie at D23

Disney’s D23 Expo kicked off with some delightful surprises, which include this latest Pixar offering that has an exciting cast and an intriguing storyline.

Pete Doctor, the chief creative officer of Pixar, announced a new film titled Hoppers, which is set to star Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm. A clip was also played for the audience in attendance, which showed two female scientists informing a young woman of their wish to put her brain inside a beaver, accompanied by a shot of the beaver running around.

That clip pretty much explains the movie’s premise, which is essentially about a human and a beaver who exchange brains. The girl’s motivation behind this exchange is to go undercover in the animal kingdom and unite all animals in her attempt to thwart the schemes of a real estate developer.

Moynihan will voice the regal beaver named King George, with Jon Hamm also attached as one of the voice actors. The young woman depicted in the first look is being played by Piper Curda. The movie is set to get a summer 2026 release.

Just Announced at #D23: Disney and Pixar’s newest original film #Hoppers stars Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, and Piper Curda and is coming to theaters in Spring 2026! pic.twitter.com/cqfScrfz2p — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 10, 2024

Hoppers likely continues the psychological themes that have worked brilliantly for Pixar lately, with their 2024 release Inside Out 2 emulating the success of its prequel. It made $1.5 billion at the global box office and sits alone at the top of the highest-grossing animated movies of all time list. It also ended the run of multiple critical and commercial duds from the studio, Lightyear, Turning Red, and Luca.

Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan is a popular voice actor in animated films; his popular works include Monsters University, The Secret Life of Pets, and its sequel. Moynihan also featured in both the Inside Out movies and John Krasinski’s 2024 title IF and is reportedly part of Sony’s upcoming adult animated film Fixed, alongside Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, and fellow SNL alums Fred Armisen and Beck Bennett.

