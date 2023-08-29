This Just In: Nobody Is Surprised

After just one season, HBO’s The Idol has been canceled.

The brainchild of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, it starred The Weeknd (a.k.a Abel Tesfaye, who was also involved in its creation) and Lily-Rose Depp. It centered around a struggling starlet and her (disturbing) relationship with a cult leader.

The series was absolutely swamped in controversy from the off: from cast and crew leaving the show to The Weeknd believing that it leaned too much into the “female perspective” and having it largely reshot A crew member described it as “like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show.” It’s safe to say that if it had been greenlit for a second season, many people would’ve questioned its broadcaster’s decision heavily.

A spokesperson for HBO told Variety, “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

However, just because it was canceled doesn’t mean there wasn’t hope for a second round. In fact, there seemed to be confusion among its own cast as to whether or not it would return to our screens.

Talking to Variety, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who played Levinson-created Destiny after he took over creative control, said that there would be a second season. “I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series. Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy.”

However, Moses Sumney, who played Izaak, told the publication that The Idol, of which only five of its six-episode run was aired, said that he signed on believing it to be a limited series. “When I signed on to The Idol, I thought it was a limited series. And so I have no idea. Now people are like, ‘There’s only five episodes?!’ And I’m like, ‘It was always only five episodes.'”

It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 15, 2023

Back in June, HBO took to X (formerly Twitter) and cleared the air when it came to rumors swirling about it being renewed. They wrote, “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined.”

Sam Levinson, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp have yet to comment on the cancelation.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

