Be the Dr. Fiona Hill at the Impeachment Hearings That You Want to See in the World

Maybe it’s the power of her willingness to let her voice be heard or maybe it’s the knowledge that Dr. Fiona Hill put out a fire with her bare hands just to get back to work as a child, but the internet is in love with American foreign affairs specialist. Taking to the stand to share her information on Donald Trump and Ukraine, Hill wasn’t about to be pushed around by those before her and what they “thought” she should be saying or how she should be reacting.

After all, Fiona Hill put out a fire with her bare hands, so I … maybe wouldn’t mess with her.

As a child Fiona Hill had a boy set one of her pigtails on fire so you know no amount of gaslighting could faze her at this point in her life. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 21, 2019

Dr. Fiona Hill sat and listened to Jim Jordan monologuing at her. She told Devin Nunes to his face that his conspiracy theory was harmful. Basically, she’s not taking this lightly, and she isn’t here for the Republicans before her to brush this off as if it isn’t an important look into what happened in with Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

And with that, she is one of our new Twitter icons. While many of us are trying to understand what this information means, we have focused our love of Fiona Hill’s determination to get her story out and to not be smeared to benefit anyone else’s beliefs.

So, for a moment, let us appreciate the tweets about Hill that bring us joy and make us want to cheer for her.

fiona hill is like the fiona apple of the impeachment hearings send tweet — 皿💃 (@welivinasociety) November 21, 2019

“Can I actually say something?” —Fiona Hill, and every woman ever. — Marina Fang (@marinafang) November 21, 2019

The disdain on Fiona Hill’s face as Jim Jordan speaks could power a city. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) November 21, 2019

Maria Yovanovitch’s and Fiona Hill’s unflappable competence and patriotism is like a commercial for having a woman president in 2020. pic.twitter.com/d5MXTlTnDl — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) November 21, 2019

Looks like this is the Fiona Hill the GOP is willing to die on. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill handling the five-minute questions from the GOP pic.twitter.com/XFdNoMM20G — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 21, 2019

apparently fiona hill got her phd in dick punching bullshitters — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) November 21, 2019

Jim Jordan: I’m screaming at you, David Holmes David Holmes: why Jim Jordan: It’s just something I do Fiona Hill: want a piece of me? Jim Jordan: please don’t hurt me — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 21, 2019

Already thinking about how to write a stone-cold, take-no-shite, sharp af dowager duchess based on Fiona Hill. — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill could charm a rock. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill spells “charcuterie” correctly on the first try — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill has reduced the entire Republican Caucus to Matt Damon’s parody of Brett Kavanaugh. #impeachment — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 21, 2019

No lie, I would follow Fiona Hill into battle. — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) November 21, 2019

Fiona Hill is the kind of detail oriented badass who makes sure the tires have the precisely correct air pressure before she drives the bus over you. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 21, 2019

I never want to be Fiona Hill because she, like many others who are taking the stand, are being grilled as if they are somehow the ones in the wrong, instead of the president. But watching her, as she refused to let the men and women speaking at her get the last word to try to show her in a negative light, has made us all fall in love with Hill.

