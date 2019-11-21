comScore

Be the Dr. Fiona Hill at the Impeachment Hearings That You Want to See in the World

By Rachel LeishmanNov 21st, 2019, 4:45 pm

 

Fiona Hill at the impeachment hearings

Maybe it’s the power of her willingness to let her voice be heard or maybe it’s the knowledge that Dr. Fiona Hill put out a fire with her bare hands just to get back to work as a child, but the internet is in love with American foreign affairs specialist. Taking to the stand to share her information on Donald Trump and Ukraine, Hill wasn’t about to be pushed around by those before her and what they “thought” she should be saying or how she should be reacting.

After all, Fiona Hill put out a fire with her bare hands, so I … maybe wouldn’t mess with her.

Dr. Fiona Hill sat and listened to Jim Jordan monologuing at her. She told Devin Nunes to his face that his conspiracy theory was harmful. Basically, she’s not taking this lightly, and she isn’t here for the Republicans before her to brush this off as if it isn’t an important look into what happened in with Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

And with that, she is one of our new Twitter icons. While many of us are trying to understand what this information means, we have focused our love of Fiona Hill’s determination to get her story out and to not be smeared to benefit anyone else’s beliefs.

So, for a moment, let us appreciate the tweets about Hill that bring us joy and make us want to cheer for her.

I never want to be Fiona Hill because she, like many others who are taking the stand, are being grilled as if they are somehow the ones in the wrong, instead of the president. But watching her, as she refused to let the men and women speaking at her get the last word to try to show her in a negative light, has made us all fall in love with Hill.

(image: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!