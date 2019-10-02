In an Impossible Feat, Donald Trump Made Us All Hate Nickelback Even More

It’s 2019 and Donald Trump is tweeting out Nickelback jokes. I truly wish I was lying.

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Now that we all have Nickelback in our head because the president is even more of a monster than we originally believed, here are tweets of everyone collectively losing our minds because truly, what is happening?!

we have now reached the ‘nickelback’ portion of the dayhttps://t.co/sB9wMEWk3k — darth™ (@darth) October 2, 2019

In the end, it was Trump revealing that he’s a Nickelback fan that got him impeached and removed from office https://t.co/08u6qOScZb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2019

hasn’t nickelback suffered enough — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 2, 2019

Forcing the entire country to listen to Nickelback should be an impeachable offense. https://t.co/uErLemvH23 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 2, 2019

i mean, if i were being impeached, i would post nickelback memes about it — pumpkin spice liz bruenig (@ebruenig) October 2, 2019

Didn’t expect today to end with the thought “I wonder if Nickelback will sue the President” https://t.co/MZN2vrQezz — Dave Jorgenspook 🎃 (@davejorgenson) October 2, 2019

great time to offer up my terrible opinion, which is that the song “Photograph” by Nickelback absolutely slaps — eve peyser (@evepeyser) October 2, 2019

I’m sorry that we may have brought this one us all with this joke as well…

And they say that a hero can save us and Tom Holland said “I’m not going to stand here and wait” #SpiderMan @TomHolland1996https://t.co/9b7vmosIU9 — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) October 2, 2019

Nickelback has been through enough but also what White House intern thought this was funny? This is already the worst of timelines and now it just got impossibly more terrible.

Whatever, we’re all going to suffer and burn to the ground because the president would rather post Nickelback memes instead of taking climate change or his impending impeachment trials seriously so I guess if we’re going to go out in a fiery inferno, at least we can all finally understand what the hell is on Joey’s head.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

