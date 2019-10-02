comScore
In an Impossible Feat, Donald Trump Made Us All Hate Nickelback Even More

Donald Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office.

It’s 2019 and Donald Trump is tweeting out Nickelback jokes. I truly wish I was lying.

Now that we all have Nickelback in our head because the president is even more of a monster than we originally believed, here are tweets of everyone collectively losing our minds because truly, what is happening?!

I’m sorry that we may have brought this one us all with this joke as well…

Nickelback has been through enough but also what White House intern thought this was funny? This is already the worst of timelines and now it just got impossibly more terrible.

Whatever, we’re all going to suffer and burn to the ground because the president would rather post Nickelback memes instead of taking climate change or his impending impeachment trials seriously so I guess if we’re going to go out in a fiery inferno, at least we can all finally understand what the hell is on Joey’s head.

