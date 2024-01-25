Let’s Crack the Codes in the Mysterious and Terrifying Teasers for ‘Longlegs’

Neon has released what viewers believe is the third cryptic and disturbing teaser for Longlegs. Though the studio won’t confirm which film the teasers are for, they align most with Longlegs, raising further anticipation for the horror film.

The indie studio behind recent hits like Ava DuVernay’s Origin and the Oscar-nominated Anatomy of a Fall is distributing the upcoming horror thriller film. Earlier this month, the studio dropped a chilling teaser on its X account but did not specify what movie it was for. The caption read, “Every year there is another.” Meanwhile, the clip slowly pushes in on an unsettling family photo while a garbled 911 call plays in the background. Though it’s difficult to make out the audio, the caller says something about “my daughter” and “that’s not my daughter” before the screen switches to another still image of a crime scene followed by some symbols.

Initially, viewers speculated that the teaser was for the upcoming film Cuckoo. However, fans were able to crack the code given in symbols at the end, claiming it spells Longlegs. The unique marketing tactic has definitely caught viewers’ attention. Here’s what we know about Longlegs so far.

What to expect from Longlegs

Not much is known about Longlegs, with its cryptic marketing campaign only raising further questions. The movie was first announced in November 2022, with Oz Perkins (Gretel & Hansel, The Blackcoat’s Daughter) directing. Additionally, the teasers surprisingly keep one of the biggest draws hidden from audiences, as they contain minimal hints of the cast, which include several big names—notably Nicolas Cage, who signed on to star in and produce Longlegs. It is believed he is playing a serial killer.

Starring opposite Cage is Maika Monroe, whose credits include Watcher and It Follows. She’s portraying Lee Harker, an FBI agent investigating a serial killer case. Meanwhile, Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood co-star along with Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Rryla McIntosh, Dakota Daulby, and Charles Jarman.

Though the cast hasn’t been front and center in the film’s marketing, some viewers are pretty sure they can spot or hear a few cast members in the latest cryptic teaser for Longlegs.

The newest teaser sees a man attacking a priest (Jarman) with an axe inside of a church before switching to a shot of a woman studying an evidence board. Although only her back is shown, it is presumably Monroe’s Harker. Meanwhile, a creepy voice that could belong to Cage can be heard saying what sounds like, “There she is.” The teaser ends with another series of symbols, which reportedly translate to July, seemingly indicating the film’s release date.

Preceding the latest trailer was another one titled “Remember to say your prayers,” which sees two people digging under floorboards while a woman’s voice reminds viewers to say their prayers.

While the teasers don’t give away much about the plot, the film’s IMDb synopsis reads:

FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes unexpected turns, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again.

The mention of the occult partially explains what is up with the strange symbols, crosses, nuns, and priests in the teasers. But viewers are still mystified over what exactly Harker uncovers in her investigation. This lack of knowledge isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Nowadays, many trailers get criticized for making viewers feel like they’ve already seen the whole movie; going in the opposite direction and not even showing the biggest star in the film is an interesting strategy. If Longlegs is coming to theaters in July 2024, it’s sure to draw in many viewers whose curiosity was stirred by these cryptic and nightmarish teasers.

