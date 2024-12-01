I’m not sure Caitlyn deserved her redemption or Vi’s forgiveness in ‘Arcane’ season 2

Caitlyn and Vi’s relationship in Arcane was a fan favorite. Not just because of the show’s fantastic handling of an LGBTQ+ relationship, but also because of how the two balanced each other out. Caitlyn went a little off the rails in Arcane season 2, however. Should Vi have forgiven her so easily?

One thing that Arcane did well was how it approached LGBTQ+ relationships. Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship stood out as a thrilling example of what these relationships should be on TV. It avoided the pitfalls of how some LGBTQ+ relationships are portrayed, through a lens of sexualization or in a way that others those characters. Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship was sweet, grounded, supportive, and not made to feel unique or taboo. Their relationship was deeply human and completely authentic. Both the ups and the downs.

Major spoilers ahead for Arcane season 2.

Since they came from different worlds—Caitlyn from a prestigious and privileged family in Piltover and Vi from the darker and grittier streets of Zaun—the two held opposing world views. These came to a head at the beginning of Arcane season 2. As Caitlyn became clouded by grief and her need for revenge, she began to push those closest to her away and allowed herself to be manipulated by war-monger Ambessa. Caitlyn went from upholding strong moral values to becoming a figurehead of a fascist regime, before doing yet another complete one-eighty. It was such a whiplash for audiences, but more so for Vi, yet Vi took Caitlyn back—a little too easily for my liking.

Did Caitlyn deserve a second chance?

(Netflix)

In Arcane season 1, Caitlyn was an interesting character, trying to do good in a system that pitted the haves against the have-nots. However, the moment her “goodness” was tested, the death of her mother at the hands of her lover’s sister, she caved. Caitlyn let her resentment for Jinx fester and cloud her judgment, allowing the power-hungry Ambessa to worm her way in. Her fascist-like actions and choices heightened the tension between Piltover and Zaun, weakening both against the oncoming storm. Not only that, but she physically attacked Vi, leaving her hurt and broken.

Something that Arcane did phenomenally was show how different people respond to grief. The lengths they will go to to alleviate that pain. So, in that sense, showing Caitlyn’s response to the suffering she was going through was excellent character work. But that doesn’t take away from the consequences of her actions. Caitlyn lost a mother and gave in to hatred and the “them vs. us” mentality. Vi lost her parents, her father figure, her closest friends, the sister she once knew, and years of her life in jail, all while being, essentially, a child, and she still never gave in to hatred. She always aimed to do the right thing. Let’s face it, Vi is too good for Caitlyn. However, another area Vi excels in—perhaps over-excels—is forgiveness; giving people a second chance.

Was their reunion deserved?

(Netflix)

In the end, much to the joy of fans everywhere, Vi and Caitlyn reunite. This felt a little rushed, though. Caitlyn’s descent into fascism before bouncing back was fast, and Vi’s ability to trust her again was even faster. This was an issue with the last few episodes in general, with certain plot points feeling extremely condensed.

Of course, there was a discussion about accountability. Caitlyn owned up to her misdeeds, even admitting to Jinx without thought that “No amount of good deeds can undo our crimes!” What tips it over for Vi is the fact that Cailtyn allowed Jinx to be freed, proving she was over her revenge. What follows is an extremely moving and intimate moment between the pair.

While I may still be on the fence over whether Caitlyn deserved Vi’s forgiveness and love so quickly after having betrayed it, I can see why fans were overjoyed at the reunion of their favorite Arcane couple. Like all of Arcane’s characters, Caitlyn is flawed. But compared to what other characters endured to redeem themselves, Caitlyn got off pretty lightly. She may have lost her eye, but she ultimately got her happy ending. We can only hope she makes the most of it and continues to learn from her mistakes.

