‘Arcane’ season 2 review: What if ‘League of Legends’ was actually good?

Arcane’s phenomenal success quickly meant it was heralded as one of Netflix’s greatest Original Series. Upon its return for a second season, Arcane is determined to uphold its esteemed reputation through a grand finale that is well worth the wait.

Arcane season 2 fully jumps into the chaos brought about by the first season’s thrilling finale and leans into the rich foundation that was just begging for a second season. The animated series has been—and continues to be—celebrated for its ability to bring League of Legends champions to life with sincerity. Arcane season 2 dedicates itself to fleshing out the intimate relationships between its core characters, inviting audiences to forge a deeper connection with in-game favorites. The show’s creative team masterfully gives League of Legends a sense of personality that the game lacks by weaving individual stories into an even larger, more compelling narrative tapestry.

Arcane season 2 elevates its source material

The seamless transition from season to season emphasizes how determined Arcane season 2 is to reinforce the show’s rightful reputation as one of the most impressive, near-perfect video game adaptations. Perhaps off to a slow-ish start in the first episode, Arcane season 2 is eager to dig deep into the series’ most thrilling aspects. Namely, the intensity and unrelenting energy of the fight scenes, and how they’ve amplified a major facet of League of Legends gameplay through riveting violence.

Much like the first season, Arcane season 2 promises that each brawl is more bombastic than the last. At the same time, Arcane season 2 balances high-energy showdowns with stretches of exposition that have kept the series grounded. Arcane season 2 knows there is more to League of Legends than just its gameplay alone, and insists that the series tells a fully fleshed-out story steeped in thoughtfulness.

Scene for scene, minute for minute, Arcane is genuinely beautiful. Flawless animation elevates an already exceptional masterclass in the medium, and the exploration of fluidity between unique art styles allows Arcane’s creative team to fiercely challenge the boundaries of animation. Both Netflix and Riot Games demonstrate an understanding of how critical the quality of season 2’s animation is to the show’s success and proudly exceed expectations. Arcane season 2 supplements the dazzling visual elements that League of Legends lacks, and dares to go beyond the one-dimensional scope of the game by exaggerating its lore.

Similar to the first season, Arcane season 2 also acknowledges the importance of using a soundtrack that connects with its source material. Every song on the Arcane season 2 playlist emphasizes the scene it’s paired with and contributes to the show’s emotional atmosphere.

Arcane season 2 revels in darkness while offering a glimmer of hope, too

Arcane season 2 isn’t afraid to plunge into darkness and revel in peril. Themes of death, war, destruction, and moral compromise haunt every scene and refuse to be dampened. The inexorable weight of mercilessness, defeatism, and pessimism that hangs over Arcane season 2 drives the series forward while capitalizing on heightened intensity. What makes Arcane such an exceptional video game adaptation is its ability to capture the reality of humanity. Arcane’s emotional beats introduce a refined emotional appeal that plays into just how engrossing season 2 is. The downfall of Piltover and consequential turmoil eerily, accurately reflect genuine feelings of desperation. At the same time, Arcane plays with the feeling of despair without draining the life from its second season. That looming sense of grief that lingers over each episode is occasionally balanced out by a glimmer of hope, and thus a taste of an optimistic future for its key players.

Watching the inevitable demise of Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) is like feeling sand slipping through your fingers. The new season thrives on heartbreak. Each step on Vi and Jinx’s journeys is carefully calculated, and their respective stories should be applauded for how transformative they are.

Both sisters are forced to face a new level of introspection that will test themselves and those around them. That melancholic ache that echoes through the extent of Arcane also gifts the show with its cathartic sense of heart, allowing season 2 to truly feel, mourn, and celebrate small moments of joy. Their storylines are expertly crafted and rich with thoughtful character development that questions characters’ fates as they’re asked to take on new extremes.

The voice cast is vital to Arcane’s success

Arcane’s returning voice cast delivers an excellent ensemble performance. Each line sounds lived in, truly inhabited by the artist behind them. These captivating voice performances are paired with an undeniably engrossing screenplay. Arcane season 1 previously established that its script would surpass any expectations that one may hold for a League of Legends series, and instead, presented an unpredictably gripping story that left audiences begging for more. Arcane season 2 keeps up with the legacy it was expected to fulfill, though wisely knows where and how to stop.

It’s been established that Arcane season 2 is the ultimate finale for the mainline series, though it generously leaves the door open for potential future spinoffs. Whatever upcoming Arcane-related projects there may be, Netflix and Riot Games deserve to be praised for their sense of discipline. No ounce of distraction takes away from how poignant Arcane’s conclusive season is. It could have been incredibly easy for Netflix and Riot Games to simply abandon Arcane season 2’s excellence in favor of running head-first into other Arcane properties, but the overflowing level of dedication speaks to how precious this series truly is.

Arcane season 2 is a remarkable conclusion to the series that bolsters the core foundation of the show: what if League of Legends was actually good? 9.5/10.

Arcane season 2, Act 1 is now available on Netflix. Act 2 premieres on November 16, and Act 3 will be released on November 23.

