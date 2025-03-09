If you need a break from the hustle and bustle of SXSW, check out Holey Moley!

If you, like The Mary Sue’s reporters, have been running around 2025’s South by Southwest festival, it might be nice to take a break. Watching movies and discovering new music is the ultimate pastime, of course, but if you want to take your eyes off the big screen for an hour or two (and not just stare at a smaller screen instead), another attraction in Austin is worth a visit: Holey Moley.

Holey Moley, situated in East Austin, is a mini golf experience like no other. Not only is the 27-hole course gorgeously and vibrantly decorated with unusual graffiti and art created by local artists, but Holey Moley also offers live music, alfresco dining (with delicious food and cocktails), and karaoke rooms for anyone who wants to belt out a song at the top of their lungs. Whether it’s date night, a birthday party, or you simply need an active break from sitting in the cinema all day, Holey Moley might be just what you’re looking for.

Visitors attending this year’s SXSW festival are in luck—Holey Moley is offering a 2-for-1 mini golf deal for any SXSW attendees from Friday, March 7, until Saturday, March 15. You’ll get to play 18 holes for the price of 9. That’s a pretty sweet deal! Show off any SXSW badge at the door, and you’ll be good to go.

If you’re not currently partaking in the revelry of SXSW but like the sound of Holey Moley anyway (honestly, we get it), you can choose between three mini-golf packages. You and your friends can play either 9 holes, 18 holes, or 27 holes. From Monday to Thursday, prices are $14, $22, or $26, respectively. You’ll pay $15, $27, or $36 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, depending on how much you want to play.

Enjoy the rest of South by Southwest, but don’t forget to take a break now and then!

