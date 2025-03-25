If they do make a Twisters sequel, I hope they make us wait for a kiss

I am but a humble fan of the 2024 movie Twisters. The Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones led film from Universal brought back the disaster movie genre and I loved every second of it. Now, there are whispers of a sequel.

There is no confirmation that another film is coming or if Powell and Edgar-Jones will be a part of it. But as someone who does think that Tyler Owens (Powell) and Kate (Edgar-Jones) should have kissed, I have decided to weigh in on what I would like to see happen if this does move forward.

The thing is: I love disaster movies, always have. I grew up watching Volcano and Dante Peak and, of course, Twister. What Twisters did was bring that genre back to me and while I want to see Tyler and Kate kissing and happy together, I think that a sequel has a unique opportunity to make us wait more for it. Not to say that I want the film to start with them not together. On the contrary, I want them to be happily in love.

But part of what made Twister so special was the fact that Bill (Bill Paxton) and Jo (Helen Hunt) were clearly still in love with each other even though neither of them could see it. Throw Tyler and Kate into another story but have her start her journey back in New York again with Tyler needing her back in Oklahoma. Or whatever makes them NOT near each other at the start of it all.

It would then, in turn, make us work for their love story again and I think that would be a really beautiful addition to a potential continuation of these characters.

That being said…

Now look, I do wish that we get a Twisters sequel. Call it Twisters: Here We Go Again and if they wanted to start the movie with Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones making out, I wouldn’t say “NO” to it. But the joy of Twisters in the first place was that it used our current climate issues to its advantage. I hope that a sequel would do more of it and continue to help us realize how dire our own situation is.

But back to the kissing. In all seriousness, I don’t care either way. If they want to make these two kiss the minute the movie start with these two kissing just to shut us all up, I wouldn’t complain about it. I just am excited that people are talking about Twisters still in any capacity.

As I said before, this is just a rumor and we have nothing confirmed about a future story for Kate and Tyler. But even if their love story is contained to just Twisters (2024), I do think it is amazing how we’re still talking about this movie almost a year after it came out. That’s the power of making us fall in love with two characters who SHOULD HAVE KISSED IN THAT AIRPORT SCENE.

