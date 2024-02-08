So What Does All of This Mean for Camilla?

Perhaps one of the biggest plot twists of the century is the failing health of King Charles III. Not even a year into his reign, the King has been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Despite this, abdication is out of the picture for Charles, who waited 70 years to become king. But if Charles is no longer able to exercise his functions, what will happen to Camilla? Will she take charge in an ultimate power move and become more than the Queen consort to Charles?

The question is even more pressing given Charles’ alleged aversion to basic medical treatments. If Charles’ herbs and potions don’t work, what happens next?

'The King will not be one for chemotherapy, he has always argued against it. He's a great believer in natural herbs, potions and things like that.'



Royal expert, Tom Bower, discusses the King's cancer diagnosis.



It’s a wild story idea, but Camilla will not become the Queen of the United Kingdom in this lifetime. This isn’t a roast, it’s just the truth. Camilla wasn’t born to become the Queen, otherwise known as the head of state, and she isn’t even in the line of succession. A coronation for Camilla isn’t in the works either. As Queen Consort, her job is to provide practical and moral support to the King. If Charles dies before Camilla, then she will earn the title of “Queen Dowager.”

It might have the term Queen attached to it, but it’s just another way of saying that Camilla will become the King’s widow. She will no longer be addressed as Queen because the wife of the new monarch will become the new Queen Consort. Also known as the person people address as the Queen.

To put that all into context, Charles is going to be succeeded by his eldest son, Prince William of Wales, as the new king. Kate Middleton, his wife and the Princess of Wales, will become the new Queen consort. The next in line to become monarch will be William’s eldest child, Prince George of Wales.

