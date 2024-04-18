Leslie Knope says she's very angry on NBC's Parks and Recreation.
Category:
Big on the Internet

If I Have To Know About the Pathetic ‘Stronger Men’s Conference,’ So Do You

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 03:41 pm

Oh look, men playing the victim. YAWN. I am all for men finding their own way of empowering themselves, and yet somehow we always end up with nonsense like a Stronger Men’s Conference. Couldn’t even think of a better name for it? Alpha Dogs Unite was right there.

Recommended Videos

Sometimes you watch videos and think that it is just a parody of The Righteous Gemstones, but no, that is not the case. The Stronger Men’s Conference seemingly mixes religion with very manly activities like monster truck racing and boxing all shot like a WWE ad. If you go to the website for the convention and look at the speakers and then type “controversy” after their names, you’ll find all the information you need.

But a trailer from the convention, which happened earlier in April, really shows the small mindedness that is on display. I suppose in the grand scheme of boys being boys, a Christian conference where they do “manly” things on paper doesn’t look that bad, but then you watch this video and it is a big ol’ OH NO.

The simple concept of manliness is, often, hilarious to me. Maybe it is my hopeless romantic heart but the “men” who seem the strongest to me have always been those who are more in touch with their emotions and are willing to open up and do things that are maybe not deemed the most “masculine.” This convention is the complete opposite of that.

Hosted by Brandon Lindell and David Lindell, the conference ended and was instantly dealing with controversies. Pastor Mark Driscoll reportedly decided to perform a strip routine to demonstrate the “Jezebel spirit” trying to prey on men. Okay dude! That then had all the religious men grasping their pearls, and the rest is history.

Men can have safe spaces, I guess

I often see things like the Strong Men’s Conference and think about how if a woman were to do something like this that was exclusionary, we would have the same response that happened during the all women’s screenings of Wonder Woman—just anger and resentment at being excluded. It doesn’t say exclusively anywhere that women can’t attend the Stronger Men’s Conference, but the name alone heavily implies who it is for.

What I don’t get about the entire setup is just what they’re even selling. A message from god to be a better husband that includes sword swallowers and men fighting with each other? Do you guys think that god watches UFC fights?! It screams “little men” in every instance. Just guys who refuse to actually go to therapy and instead think that singing about how our god is a righteous god while guns probably shoot off somewhere is somehow more healing than working through their insecurity issues.

I don’t know why anyone would want to attend the Stronger Men’s Conference but if I had to watch that absolutely unhinged trailer from the weekend, so did you! Why were there monster trucks?! Are you guys 5????

(featured image: NBC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Sydney Sweeney Responds to Producer Who Disparaged Her: ‘How Sad’
Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Producer Who Disparaged Her: ‘How Sad’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Shocking! Jon Voight Does a Gross Predictable Thing.
Old Man Yells At Cloud meme from The Simpsons.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Shocking! Jon Voight Does a Gross Predictable Thing.
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson’s Views Have Those Conservative Fans Angry
Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) stands outside 'Reacher.'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson’s Views Have Those Conservative Fans Angry
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article All K-Pop Groups at Coachella, Ranked Worst to Best
ATEEZ kpop group dancing on stage.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
All K-Pop Groups at Coachella, Ranked Worst to Best
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ Song Explained
Brit Smith in Karma song music video.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ Song Explained
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Sydney Sweeney Responds to Producer Who Disparaged Her: ‘How Sad’
Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Producer Who Disparaged Her: ‘How Sad’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Shocking! Jon Voight Does a Gross Predictable Thing.
Old Man Yells At Cloud meme from The Simpsons.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Shocking! Jon Voight Does a Gross Predictable Thing.
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson’s Views Have Those Conservative Fans Angry
Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) stands outside 'Reacher.'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson’s Views Have Those Conservative Fans Angry
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article All K-Pop Groups at Coachella, Ranked Worst to Best
ATEEZ kpop group dancing on stage.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
All K-Pop Groups at Coachella, Ranked Worst to Best
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ Song Explained
Brit Smith in Karma song music video.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ Song Explained
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 18, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.