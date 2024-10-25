‘Idk y ppl r shocked’: Eminem supports Kamala Harris and Trump supporters aren’t happy

As a wise man once said, “Your fans become your haters.” That wise man was Eminem, and it seems that he predicted that would happen when he campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Eminem expressed his support for Harris in Detroit on October 23, 2024. At the rally, he said, “I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution for what people will do if you make your opinion known.” For a man who writes diss tracks for a living, this shouldn’t be a surprising opinion.

Trump’s supporters were livid at Eminem’s endorsement. Many on Twitter accused Eminem of being a sellout. Others criticized Eminem for “backing a VP who wants to silence anyone with a different opinion.” Apparently to these people, former President Trump is the beacon of tolerance. Trump is so tolerant, in fact, that an insurrection was stirred in his name.

Eminem fans weren’t shocked at their favorite rapper’s support for Harris. One on Twitter said, “Idk y ppl r shocked, this man is publicly against Trump lol.” In 2017, Eminem freestyle rapped against Trump. He compared Trump to “a kamikaze that would cause a nuclear holocaust.” He also claimed, “Racism is the only thing he’s fantastic for.”

idk y ppl r shocked this man is very publicly against trump lol https://t.co/YwES1REuVW — csg (@watchercsg) October 22, 2024

Needless to say, Eminem doesn’t like Trump. He doesn’t need to be paid to endorse Harris when he’s been committing lyrical violence against Trump. As one fan puts it, those who claimed to have lost respect for Eminem for not endorsing Trump “are people who don’t listen to him anyway.” Not only does Eminem dislike Trump, he has also tackled themes of racism in several songs.

Trump sent the Secret Service after Eminem for music lyrics.



So yeah, he might know what he's talking about here. https://t.co/6cEBZUsmD8 https://t.co/uDMiiVh0dC — STEMtheBleeding (@STEMthebleeding) October 23, 2024

The freestyle was also not the last of Eminem’s comments against Trump. In his 2018 song “The Ringer,” he referred to Trump as “Agent Orange.” The lyrics recall an instance wherein the Secret Service investigated Eminem about his comments against Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump. Although listeners found the lyrics scathing at most, it looks like the former president didn’t take the threat lightly.

