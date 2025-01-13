‘Idiot if you voted for him’: JD Vance’s old Trump comments continue to age extremely poorly

As J. D. Vance prepares to officially become Vice President of the United States, his past poorly aged Donald Trump comments continue haunting him.

Ironically, before he was selected as Trump’s 2024 running mate, Vance was a “never Trump guy.” In fact, those who knew him in the past, such as Hillbilly Elegy director Ron Howard, reflected that he wasn’t even “particularly interested” in politics. The painting of Vance as an anti-Trumper and non-political person is a far cry from the Vance of today, who has arisen as a MAGA warrior whose views are just as, if not even more, extreme as Trump’s. Interestingly, his pro-Trump shift didn’t begin until after he launched his political career and ran for Senate. He slowly started reiterating Trump’s rhetoric during his Senate campaign and eventually won Trump’s favor, earning an endorsement from him.

When confronted with past comments, Vance attempted to brush them off while offering the simple excuse that he “was wrong.” However, internet users refuse to let him forget those past comments.

On X, user Travis Matthew promised to reshare Vance’s anti-Trump comments “every day until Trump’s sworn in.” He paired the caption with two photos highlighting Vance’s best anti-Trump statements. Of course, there are the infamous “I’m a never Trump guy” and “[Trump] might be America’s Hitler” comments. However, there are also a few even more amusing ones, including that Trump “might be a cynical a**hole” and is “cultural heroin,” “noxious,” and “reprehensible.” On top of that, Vance reiterated he “never liked” Trump and that he was a “terrible candidate.”

The comment most likely to sting for MAGAs is the time Vance declared that you’re an “idiot if you voted for him [Trump].”

I’m going to post this every day until Trump’s sworn in and JD Vance becomes VP.

Please Repost.

Thanks.??@JDVance pic.twitter.com/7ku9NNXlBH — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) January 12, 2025

Those comments were all compiled by Fox News, which once made Vance sit there while a host read all of his anti-Trump statements to him out loud.

Fox host to JD Vance: You said you never liked Trump, called him a ‘terrible candidate,’ said you’re an ‘idiot if you voted for him,’ a ‘cynical a**hole,’ and more pic.twitter.com/Ihz9mzmbQy — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 15, 2024

Regarding his past comments, Vance has stuck by his underwhelming defense that he realized he was wrong because he thought Trump turned out to be a good president. However, he’s never provided a substantial explanation for his past feelings toward Trump and sudden flip-flop on the topic. After all, his words weren’t those of someone who simply thought Trump wouldn’t be a good president. To call someone “America’s Hitler” or “cultural heroin” demonstrates very real fear and loathing. While much of the Republican Party, from the onset, refused to acknowledge Trump’s flaws, Vance seemed to see him for who he really was: a threat to democracy and a wannabe dictator. What changed? How does one go from seeing Trump so clearly to suddenly spouting his praise, even after Trump proved Vance’s earlier assessments correct on January 6?

Ultimately, we’ll likely never know if Vance was, as he claims, profoundly changed by witnessing Trump’s less-than-stellar first presidency or if the promise of political success won him over to MAGA.

