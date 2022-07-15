I Wish Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’ Had Avoided Its Problematic Casting Trope

Netflix’s new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Persuasion modernized a lot—but falls into this annoying casting trope: casting men of color as lesser love interests.

Much like in the original novel, the film is about Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a noblewoman who, many years ago, was persuaded by a family friend, Lady Russell, to reject the proposal of Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) because he had no fortune. Now, several years later, Anne is reunited with Wentworth and longs for them to reconnect.

In the film, there are lots of supporting players of color. Nikki Amuka-Bird plays Lady Russell. Anne Elliot’s brother-in-law is Black, and therefore her sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews are Black, as well. There are also the two other romantic leads: Henry Golding as Mr. William Elliot and Afolabi Ali as Captain James Benwick. Jarvis himself is of Amernian heritage, but is very much white-coded in the film.

William Elliot is the villainous love interest who is slowly shown to be a manipulator, while Captain Benwick is a noble sad man who is set up as a romantic foil, but is then put to the side as Elliot grows as a character and Wentworth returns properly.

Now, I get how this can come off as nitpicky. Why aren’t I just happy that we have this kind of diversity in casting? Well, what makes it frustrating is the way in which BIPOC actors play secondary love interests who are never meant to actually be seen as endgame. They can be depicted as perfect for the protagonist, but they are doomed to fail.

This is a romance novel based on a book that’s centuries old. People know who is going to be the endgame in this, and when the main relationship consists of two white characters, with non-white people in antagonistic or rival roles, it doesn’t actually decenter whiteness. That is why Bridgerton choosing to have non-white love interests with the very white leading family of the Bridgertons has worked out so well.

Persuasion is still a great watch, with a fun modernization of the classic text. Still, when casting for diversity, it would be nice for those same people to think about the roles and implications of those casting choices.

