I Will Never Hear ‘Dear Theodosia’ the Same Again Thanks to TikTok

By Sep 27th, 2023, 3:31 pm
image: screencap Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton on Broadway

Unless you were living under a rock in 2015, then you’re aware of the absolute powerhouse that is the musical Hamilton. Penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show is a pretty accurate depiction of the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers. The biggest deviation from real history is that most of the actors in all of the show’s performances, both off and on Broadway, have been people of color.

Hamilton completely took over the culture after its first performance, with its Broadway showings constantly sold out, the album racking up millions of streams, and the original cast being catapulted into stardom. Miranda’s use of rap and R&B made the show stand out from its contemporaries to become one of the most watched Broadway shows ever.

And now, almost a decade later, music from Hamilton is still being listened to on a daily basis. But, it seems like one of the show’s signature ballads is currently going viral, but not in the way anyone would have expected.

Hamilton ballad goes viral thanks to some goofy pets

Like most songs, the Hamilton ballad “Dear Theodosia” is currently going extremely viral on TikTok. The song, sung by Hamilton and his arch rival Aaron Burr, is a sweet ballad the pair sing to their respective children—for Hamilton, it’s to his son, Phillip, and for Burr, it’s to his daughter, the titular Theodosia. Through this song, the two men convey their wish to continue to build America into a country their children could be proud to grow up in. It’s definitely a song that would bring a tear to someone’s eye, especially if you have kids.

However, the song is not being used by traditional parents, as TikTok users have been using Hamilton’s lines “Look at my son / Pride is not the word I’m looking for / There is so much more inside me now” as background for their various pets being absolute goofballs.

Whether it’s a corgi puppy wrapped in a blanket or a lizard eating a worm, users seem to have a lot of fun showing off their pets using this incredibly sappy song.

Check out some of the best videos below:

♬ Dear Theodosia – Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda
She’s so smart ??❤️ #foryou #fyp #reptile #reptilesoftiktok #reptiles #beardeddragon

♬ Dear Theodosia – Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda
no thoughts, only vibes. #petsoftiktok #corgisoftiktok #fyp #hamilton #derp

♬ Dear Theodosia – Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda
she is so smart ??? #cats

♬ Dear Theodosia – Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda probably didn’t think his sweet song for a fictional child would be used for people’s fur babies, but I also don’t think he would be mad about it at all!

(feature image: Disney+)

Kayla Harrington

Kayla Harrington (she/her) is a staff writer who has been working in digital media since 2017, starting at Mashable before moving to BuzzFeed and now here at The Mary Sue. She specializes in Marvel (Wanda Maximoff did nothing wrong!), pop culture, and politics. When she's not writing or lurking on TikTok, you can find Kayla reading the many unread books on her shelves or cuddling with one of her four pets. She's also a world class chef (according to her wife) and loves to try any recipe she can find.