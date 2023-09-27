I Will Never Hear ‘Dear Theodosia’ the Same Again Thanks to TikTok

Unless you were living under a rock in 2015, then you’re aware of the absolute powerhouse that is the musical Hamilton. Penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show is a pretty accurate depiction of the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers. The biggest deviation from real history is that most of the actors in all of the show’s performances, both off and on Broadway, have been people of color.

Hamilton completely took over the culture after its first performance, with its Broadway showings constantly sold out, the album racking up millions of streams, and the original cast being catapulted into stardom. Miranda’s use of rap and R&B made the show stand out from its contemporaries to become one of the most watched Broadway shows ever.

And now, almost a decade later, music from Hamilton is still being listened to on a daily basis. But, it seems like one of the show’s signature ballads is currently going viral, but not in the way anyone would have expected.

Hamilton ballad goes viral thanks to some goofy pets

Like most songs, the Hamilton ballad “Dear Theodosia” is currently going extremely viral on TikTok. The song, sung by Hamilton and his arch rival Aaron Burr, is a sweet ballad the pair sing to their respective children—for Hamilton, it’s to his son, Phillip, and for Burr, it’s to his daughter, the titular Theodosia. Through this song, the two men convey their wish to continue to build America into a country their children could be proud to grow up in. It’s definitely a song that would bring a tear to someone’s eye, especially if you have kids.

However, the song is not being used by traditional parents, as TikTok users have been using Hamilton’s lines “Look at my son / Pride is not the word I’m looking for / There is so much more inside me now” as background for their various pets being absolute goofballs.

Whether it’s a corgi puppy wrapped in a blanket or a lizard eating a worm, users seem to have a lot of fun showing off their pets using this incredibly sappy song.

Check out some of the best videos below:

Lin-Manuel Miranda probably didn’t think his sweet song for a fictional child would be used for people’s fur babies, but I also don’t think he would be mad about it at all!

(feature image: Disney+)

