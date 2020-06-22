It’s Our First Look at the Disney+ Version of Hamilton!

Do you wish you could have been in the room where it happened? Well, now you’re getting your chance, on July 3, to see Hamilton on Disney+! A previously filmed version of the stage production of the hit musical is heading to the streaming platform, and honestly, I’m not going to lie: I’m excited to see Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton. (I saw the show twice while Miranda was writing Moana, which meant I saw his understudy on both Sundays that I went, and I will forever wish that I could have seen him just once.)

Following the historical rise and fall of Alexander Hamilton, the musical brought history to life in a whole new way for audiences and left so many with a brand new appreciation of the ten-dollar founding father without a father.

Get your first look at the original Broadway production of @HamiltonMusical, filmed live on stage, coming to @DisneyPlus July 3. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/5ZjGS6PbMI — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) June 22, 2020

To promote the show, Miranda took to Good Morning America to talk about it coming to Disney+, quarantining with his young children, and the unfortunate naming of John Bolton’s book.

RISE UP if you’re excited for #Hamilfilm to stream on @disneyplus on July 3! @lin_manuel takes us through the groundbreaking filming process of the musical special. ⭐️ https://t.co/bRwIBvhrgP pic.twitter.com/nSeaMuiRhR — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 22, 2020

What I enjoy from his Good Morning America interview is that Lin-Manuel Miranda points out that a theme in Hamilton is that you can’t really control your narrative (meaning what succeeds you and your legacy). I also love to remind people that Hamilton, at its core, is about the strength and resilience of the Schuyler sisters (primarily Eliza).

Hamilton is honestly a show that gets a lot of credit for revitalizing Broadway and the love for musicals, as it should. As someone who has been a musical theatre fan for as long as I can remember, I’ve never seen something like this take over the world that wasn’t a Disney movie or something based on another piece of popular literature. Hamilton is an entirely new and original idea (still based in history, but think about it: who would think that seeing a musical about the guy on the ten-dollar bill would be fun?), and there’s something so special about the love that many have for it.

That has led into an increase in love for other work from Miranda (like In The Heights), as well as a renewed love of Broadway and the stage musical. The year after Hamilton won the Tony, a show named Dear Evan Hansen also had a huge following, and it continues on.

I’m excited for those who didn’t (and now can’t, with quarantine) see Hamilton live to experience the magic of the show. Watching the story unfold before your eyes is always something that can make you fall in love with a show. Sure, listening to the cast recording can ignite the flame, but it is seeing the story, watching actors breathe life to it, that keeps fans coming back for more.

Hamilton is set to hit Disney+ on July 3rd.

(image: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com