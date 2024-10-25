‘I wasn’t able to finish my question’: Fox News doctored a video of Donald Trump despite Trump’s hypocritical ’60 Minutes’ edit accusations

Fox News sanitized Donald Trump’s rambling barbershop appearance while the former president simultaneously blasted CBS News for alleged editing manipulation of Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview.

A CNN analysis revealed Fox heavily edited Trump’s Bronx barbershop visit with Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones, removing meandering responses and false claims from the final broadcast. The network transformed an hour-long session into a tidied-up 15-minute segment that portrayed Trump as focused and coherent.

Trump rambles on for over 30 minutes about all kinds of grievances, lies, and goes off on tangents.



One striking example showed Fox stitching together a question about eliminating federal taxes with Trump’s eventual response of “There is a way.” The edit eliminated seven minutes of Trump’s nonsensical diversions through topics including the Keystone Pipeline, Ronald Reagan, Russia, and transgender athletes. The original footage captured multiple attempts by both Jones and the questioner to redirect Trump, with the constituent repeatedly stating: “I wasn’t able to finish my question.”

Fox also scrubbed Trump’s praise of Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orban as “a very respected guy” and removed his childish attacks on the publication The Wall Street Journal, whom he called “Wall Street jerks.”

The selective editing emerged as Trump demanded CBS release unedited transcripts of Harris’ 60 Minutes interview, claiming the network “manipulated” footage to “make her look better.” Trump called editing interviews “a giant fake news scam” and suggested revoking CBS’s broadcast license.

While Fox defended the edits as standard practice for time and clarity, the contrast highlights Trump’s pattern of accusing others of tactics his own team employs. But wait, it gets even better: His recent appearance on Fox’s MediaBuzz required a similar sanitized treatment, with the network giving him the hook mid-sentence as he kept on unabated with false election fraud foolishness.

The editing tactics mirror Trump’s broader media strategy. During a recent Fox & Friends appearance—right there on that dumb couch—he called for Rupert Murdoch to exert more control over News Corp properties to influence the election. Meanwhile, he’s declined multiple network interview requests, including from Fox News, while demanding investigations into media outlets’ editorial decisions.

CBS News rebuffed Trump’s demands, stating that the First Amendment “fiercely protects” its editorial judgments. The network maintains that Harris’ interview edits were standard broadcasting practice, nothing out of the ordinary. The problem, of course, is that because many people don’t understand the inner workings of broadcast TV, Trump can manipulate their lack of knowledge in the field. They can’t see that most of his accusations end up being confessions.

