‘I was so wrong:’ JD Vance’s pink tie is leaving debate viewers divided

Of all of JD Vance’s baffling political ‘strategies,’ this latest one might be his least offensive yet. Vance wore a pink tie for Breast Cancer Awareness month on the debate stage, which left many debate viewers divided.

Here’s some quick background. Vance is currently one of Ohio’s senators, a choice that most of Ohio undoubtedly regrets, and is currently Donald Trump’s vice president running mate for the 2024 election. Like most Republicans, Vance’s political beliefs run the full gamut from pro-life nonsense to actively stoking genocide against trans people in America.

As reported by USA Today, many viewers of the debate saw Vance’s pink tie as some sort of ‘wokeness run amuck’ anti-masculinity statement, rather than raising awareness for charity and medical research. Look, we’re absolutely not giving Vance any W’s here, we’re just explaining that this particular controversy is mostly stoked on by far-right weirdos. A few people on Twitter have given their thoughts as well.

“Jd Vance is rocking the pink tie for breast cancer awareness”There you have it. That’s from an MD. We are so screwed. I never thought we could become this fucking stupid. I was so wrong. — james arcangeli (@ArcangeliJames) October 2, 2024

Thank you Senator Vance for rocking the pink tie on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Real Men wear pink!! — Lisa Petro (@lisaapetro) October 2, 2024

Dear @JDVance, that pink tie isn't going to win you any votes from women. — Ruth Ann vaxed & masked (@Fairy_Gmother) October 2, 2024

Now, people are absolutely correct in that this is all just a desperate attempt by Vance to secure the women voter base, a move that likely won’t sit well, especially after Vance upset Taylor Swift last month, one of the biggest female celebrities on the planet. However, there also seems to be this strange undercurrent of right-wing men effectively de-masculinizing Vance simply for wearing pink to the debate.

I believe two things can be true: Vance is a horrible person and he is also getting strange critique from the right on a pretty normalized thing to do. With that being said, Vance most likely doesn’t care about breast cancer awareness, and he absolutely doesn’t care about women, given that he’s frequently attacking their rights.

So, at the end of the day, Vance is doing this purely as a weapon against Kamala Harris, but it will likely fall flat like all of his other schemes.

