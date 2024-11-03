I want more high fantasy stories on the big screen, but not like this

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a Game of Thrones movie is being “quietly” developed by Warner Bros. Nobody asked for this, of course, but George R.R. Martin’s Westeros is an undeniable cash cow, so Warner Bros.’ desperation—sorry, interest—is understandable.

This rumored Game of Thrones movie isn’t the only major franchise-related high fantasy film in the works. Earlier this year, it was reported that Warner Bros. is also developing two new Middle-earth movies, the first of which will be titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philipa Boyens are back to produce the film following their work on The Hobbit trilogy, and the film will follow Andy Serkis’ Gollum between Bilbo Baggins’ birthday party at the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and the Fellowship’s arrival in Moria. Serkis will also serve as the director.

I’m not saying I’m not morbidly intrigued by either of these prospects. Westeros has plenty of history that could be explored in a Game of Thrones-type film, and Serkis’ work as Gollum is legendary. And yet, I also feel a lingering sense of dread when I think of these projects. I’m worried that this is the future of theatrical high fantasy. Endless reboots and spinoffs of well-established fantasy stories, rather than doing something new—or at the very least, adapting something that hasn’t been adapted before.

In recent years, the high fantasy genre has been relegated to the small screen, plundered by powerful streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. Netflix has adapted beloved stories like The Witcher and Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow & Bone and is in the process of making two Chronicles of Narnia movies with Greta Gerwig. Prime has opted to produce biblical-length fantasy stories like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time.

Each of these shows has positives and negatives, of course, and given their (relative) success, it’s easy to see why streamers are so attracted to the fantasy genre, but fantasy deserves to be seen on the big screen. It is the ultimate escapist genre, with sweeping vistas and larger-than-life creatures, battles, and destinies, and I want to experience that glory in a dark room with a massive screen. As such, you’d think the news of the Thrones and Gollum movies would make me happy, but it doesn’t. It just makes me sad.

If anything can bring high fantasy back to the big screen, it’s Westeros and Middle-earth. In my heart, I know that. But there comes a point where those stories are just overdone. Unless the Game of Thrones movie can provide a new narrative and style, what’s the point of making a movie instead of just another TV spinoff? And in all honesty, despite the talent behind the film, why does Gollum need two entire movies dedicated to his life, especially ones that explore such a short period of time? So many of Tolkien’s stories are perfect for the big screen (and they aren’t being loosely adapted by The Rings of Power). Beren and Luthien, anyone? The Children of Hurin?

It feels like Hollywood took the news of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves flopping as a sign that Westeros and Middle-earth are the only two viable cinematic fantasy worlds left, and they must now be milked at all costs, regardless of the plethora of other fantasy stories to choose from. What about Robin Hobb’s works? Brandon Sanderson’s? What about V.E. Schwab’s Shades of Magic series? What about Ursula K. Le Guin’s Earthsea? Most of these projects have languished in development hell for some reason. Even Rebecca Yarros’ wildly successful Empyrean series is being adapted into a TV series by Prime. As far as we know, there will only be three books, so why not create a new movie trilogy instead?

Fantasy is risky. It’s costly to make. But I fail to understand how it is better to repeat the same stories over and over again or shove all high fantasy adaptations onto the small screen, when there is no fanbase more dedicated, and no genre more suited to the theatrical experience. Come on, Hollywood, it’s time for something new. You shouldn’t try to recapture the success of Jackson’s Middle-earth films by returning to Middle-earth. You should search for something different that will be just as successful—if not more.

