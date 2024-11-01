‘A really bad mistake:’ No one wants a ‘Game of Thrones’ movie

There’s probably going to be a Game of Thrones movie, and people are not excited. If anything, they’re annoyed. Chances are, they’d rather have new George R. R. Martin books instead, but that’s probably not going to happen anytime soon.

The news was announced yesterday. There’s no director or writer attached to the project, let alone any stars, but Warner Bros. has apparently got big plans. After all, Game of Thrones was a million-dollar franchise during its heyday. Viewers couldn’t get enough of Westeros and its characters. Then, unfortunately, the quality of the show started to slowly decrease, and by the final season, it really seemed at times like the writers had given up entirely. Then, the finale ended up going down in history as one of the worst of all time. Fan favorite Daenerys was killed by her nephew-turned-lover Jon Snow, and young Stark Bran was inexplicably made king on the basis of having the best story. Fans hated it, and suddenly, Game of Thrones was worth a lot less in the eyes of viewers.

they better make HER come back and sit on the iron throne with all THREE of her children. pic.twitter.com/mhzNokwRCY — bear (@oplivio) October 31, 2024

Many people are wondering how they can conceivably do a Game of Thrones movie after so many of the most beloved characters met their ends in the show. There are still a few left—Tyrion, Arya, Sansa, Brienne—but would they be enough to carry a whole movie?

There’s also Jon Snow left, of course. There was actually talk for a while about Jon getting his own sequel spin-off, simply titled Snow. Then, in April, actor Kit Harington revealed that it wouldn’t be going ahead after all, because “we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough.” But he would certainly be an ideal character to lead this new movie, assuming it can get off the ground.

Yet to say people aren’t enthusiastic would be an understatement. There’s just simply not a lot of goodwill left for Game of Thrones. Its prequel show, House of the Dragon, debuted in 2022 and received good reviews … but that’s controversial now as well, with Martin writing a disapproving blog post about aspects of the second season that fans largely agreed with.

Arrest everyone who is involved in this — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) October 31, 2024

unless the movie is 6+ hours long i don’t see how a game of thrones movie would even work out — dilara (@kauljade) October 31, 2024

a game of thrones movie in the works means more beautiful stories being massacred pic.twitter.com/sYd1QDwjCk — laura (@anyaritual) October 31, 2024

now in all seriousness i'm sorry but game of thrones is not marvel. turning this into a franchise with several movies and shows every year is a really bad mistake and it's just gonna end up destroying it https://t.co/YjUjUgspkT — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 31, 2024

All in all, it really seems like not even former fans are much interested in a trip back to Westeros. Everyone wants to fondly remember that time when Game of Thrones was good and never mind the chaos that came after. It means not seeing characters like Sansa, Jon, and Brienne again, of course—but why risk the writing ruining them, as it did with so many other faves?

