‘I saw it from the inside’: Former Trump administration member breaks down the horrors of Trump’s potential second presidency

The election is almost upon us and many are pleading for you to not vote for Donald Trump. Including former members of the Trump administration. Which should tell you all you need to know about Trump and his campaign.

Recommended Videos

John Mitnick is an American lawyer and was General Counsel for the United States Department of Homeland Security. Now, he’s taking to X to plead with conservatives to not vote from Donald Trump and JD Vance. He posted a 13 part thread about his time in the White House with Trump and made it clear that this man is not worthy of their vote.

“I was a senior, Senate-confirmed appointee in the Trump administration. I saw it from the inside. It was a chaotic disaster. I am also a lifelong conservative, a former Republican nominee for Congress, and a former White House Counsel,” Mitnick wrote. “Trump is reckless, angry, vengeful, and narcissistic, and he has no respect for the Constitution or the rule of law.”

He went on to allege that Trump isn’t even a conservative himself. Instead, he calls him a fascist. “He is not a conservative; rather, he is a would-be autocrat and fascist motivated exclusively by his personal self-interest,” Mitnick wrote. “If you think he cares about you or your family, I assure you that he does not. He cares only about himself.”

He goes on to talk about Kamala Harris and why she is much better fitted for their vote. “I disagree with Kamala Harris on many issues, but she will respect our constitutional system and the rule of law, and she will support our international alliances and allies. She has also pledged to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet.”

And Mitnick ended his thread with a plea: “I respectfully urge you to join me and many other conservatives and Republicans in voting for Kamala Harris. It’s time to close the book on Trump and rebuild a truly conservative party based on respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, and each other.”

?



A thread addressed to my fellow conservatives who are planning to vote, or considering voting, for Trump. 1/13 — John Mitnick (@JohnMitnick) November 3, 2024

You need to listen! This call is coming from inside the house

Time and time again, people have left the Trump administration and spoken out against him. He passes it off as jealousy or lies about them and tries to move on. It is very clear, to me at least, what he is attempting to do. And yet we end up with people who still blindly follow him. How many people do you need to wave a red flag about this guy?

Mitnick is just a new entry in the long line of former Trump teammates coming out and begging people to not vote for him. If people who were part of his administration are telling you to vote for Kamala Harris, that should say something to you.

This entire thread just highlighted a lot of the things we already know about Donald Trump. But if it gets some conservatives to change their votes then so be it. At least it will have worked on them.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy