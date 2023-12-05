***Spoilers for the finale episode of The Great British Baking Show 2023***

The 14th season of Netflix’s wildly popular Great British Baking Show (“Bake Off” if you’re across the pond) felt like a return to form. New cohost Alison Hammond was a delightful fit, her bright humor and cheerful energy gelling well with Noel Fielding and his sweaters. Gone were controversial cultural challenges like Mexican Week, and the showstoppers stopped feeling completely unattainable to the average amateur baker. In seasons past the showstoppers had ballooned into the absurd; it would be like “bake a gingerbread tri-part cathedral with stained-glass spun-sugar windows and automatic doors that open and close to reveal the singing meringue choir within.” That’s how it felt, at least. This year, even the finale episode showstopper brief was to create a relatively “simple” celebration cake. And the person who cinched the prize at the end of the season wasn’t the flashiest or most intricate baker, but a dark horse who pulled ahead by a nose-whisker.

“I’m so happy that Matty won,” I recently said to a friend with whom I often discuss GBBO. 28-year-old winner Matty Edgell had been somewhat of an underdog all season—rarely show-offy, but consistently solid and getting better with each bake. Onscreen, Matty had an earnest and humble approach—he was a gym teacher by day who baked for his kids and friends, and only entered the competition on his girlfriend’s insistence. Judge Prue Leith said after Matty’s win, “I’ve never met a more cheerful, smiling, uncomplaining, and willing baker,” suggesting that Matty’s personality extended offscreen as well. I’d been rooting for him from the start, along with Tasha, and after she was eliminated in the semifinals, I was thrilled that Matty, well, took the cake plate.

“It’s never something that I saw myself doing. I was never confident in myself to put myself there, so I’m really grateful for everything that it’s taught me. It’s taught me a lot about myself and a lot about baking.” – Matty #ExtraSlice #GBBO pic.twitter.com/IgI34mc2Qr — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 30, 2023

So I was thrown when my friend disagreed. They’d also hoped that Tasha would win. Tasha was named as the competition’s first deaf contestant and baked alongside a BSL (British Sign Language) interpreter. She’d excelled for many weeks in the baking tent, winning star baker twice, and even got the Paul Hollywood handshake for her bread, probably the top bake-off accomplishment. Tasha was an exceptional addition to the show, a huge audience favorite, and for a long time, appeared to be a shoo-in to the final. But she was eliminated during patisserie week, and seemed to be rooting for Matty herself in the end. Why was my friend—and, to look at some headlines, a considerable segment of viewers (“Matty’s ‘Great British Baking Show’ 2023 Win is Great for Love, Bad for ‘Bake Off’,” “Great British Bake Off fans slam result after ‘most marketable’ contestant Matty wins as they claim Josh was robbed of being named champion“)—disappointed that Matty won?

My friend was underwhelmed by the final bakes of the season, which is a fair criticism. No one really dazzled with that finale showstopper. They also agree with some vocal viewers that Paul and Prue judged finalist Josh, who was consistently strong throughout the season, particularly harshly. Josh seemed so set up to win that it was a twist and a half for Matty to come in from behind, which does of course make for more exciting TV. There’s no doubt that Matty’s triumph provided for an unexpected “plot twist” and a “more marketable” winner. He has a sweet backstory, a doting girlfriend-turned-post-show-fiancee, and the sort of aw-shucks grin that will be great in an ad for flour or something. You could argue, and quite some few are, that Josh was the better baker across the whole of the season, and that the judges expected more from him than they did Matty.

Yes it wasn’t his best showstopper but Josh was robbed. Still love you Matty but come on #GBBO — Kate McEvoy (@ImKateMc) November 28, 2023

Delighted that Matty won but gutted for Josh…



Seems very harsh on him. I wanted Matty to win but still…#GBBOfinal pic.twitter.com/a1VChrbuLJ — David Hartin (@davehartin) November 28, 2023

But I particularly resonated with Matty’s trajectory. As someone who doesn’t cook well and bakes somewhat okay things occasionally, I loved the idea that a contestant could get better and better through perseverance and emerge in the top slot. I appreciated Matty’s willingness to learn and get messy and try new things and also his equal unwillingness to be overwhelmed by the stress and ever-increasing pressure each week. Matty may not have felt like he belonged there, but he rose to the occasion again and again. And while he may not have pulled off the most polished showstopper, to me there was something inspiring about being a winner even with a wonky cake. Because according to Paul and Prue, the cake was delicious. Often on GBBO, final decisions come down to how something tastes, as well they should. Some bakers make sculptural works of art, but if no one wants to eat what you’re baking, what’s the point? This isn’t the Great British Decorative Arts Show.

Not me tearing up at the Great British Baking Show finale. Can’t believe Matty pulled it off what a Ken — James ?️‍? (@jameswb94) December 2, 2023

There are many reasons why The Great British Baking Show continues to be so popular after so many seasons. First and foremost, it’s positive, fun, and upbeat, which is something sorely lacking in almost every other aspect of our lives at current. The contestants appear to genuinely like and support each other, which you rarely see evinced on other “reality” shows. And there’s an element of randomness and equalizing that shows up week after week that keeps things feeling fresh. You could have practiced making caramel a hundred times, but this one time when it counts, it just won’t come together. You were star baker one week, unmatched in making biscuits, but then in chocolate week, you could suddenly be in the bottom of the pack. The temperature in the tent is variable and can ruin even the best-laid plans. The results are never a given, each episode unpredictable.

No one can deny that Matty worked hard. You don’t make it through to the finals on luck alone. I thoroughly enjoyed the fact that the person who was not the most technically experienced or polished baker could emerge with the title because he stayed the course and baked something scrumptious, even if it was a little tilted at the top. Paul and Prue like to ask for absolute perfection, but sometimes trying your damndest can still reap rewards. I want to live in a world where things end up more like they did for Matty than in the relentless rat race we run outside of the tent.

An epic final hug to end ten weeks of epic baking from Dan, Josh and Matty. Whoever wins, you all have so much to be proud of. ❤️? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/lNh5jDHQu5 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 28, 2023

