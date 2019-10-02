Babu Frik Is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s New Sweet Baby Alien

I’m one of those weird kids who loved the Ewoks growing up, and now, as an adult, I have both a Wicket and a porg (named Henry) on my bed. So, is it a surprise that the newest little alien I love with my whole heart is named Babu Frik, and the official Star Wars site released his picture today, and he has whiskers and long fingers and is just trying to do the best job that he can?

Babu Frik has now taken my heart and run with it. He is all I care about, with his squishy face and whiskers. What’s his deal? Does he have a fun little family at home that he goes home to and talks about his work? Or is he lonely and has to become one with the porgs that fly around with Chewbacca and the rest of our faves? I have to know every little secret about him.

An Anzellan droidsmith, Babu Frik is a little engineer! He fixes droids! I truly can’t stop talking about him and not using exclamation points, and I’m sorry but look at his little face!!!!

One thing I’m happy about is that Twitter has clung to my good little friend Babu in the same way that I have (and reminds me about how we all fell in love with the porgs and were also not disappointed by their little penguin bodies running around in The Last Jedi).

Happy Hump Day to Babu Frik and Babu Frik only. pic.twitter.com/ufgWlECdsC — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 2, 2019

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ pic.twitter.com/qnH0tJKoaH — Friends of the Force Podcast @ NYCC (@FriendsOfForce) October 2, 2019

i hope babu frik is having a nice day in space today — hella megan 💀🌊🍦 (@mmmegan) October 2, 2019

obviously i would die for babu frik https://t.co/T896M0jr0y — Emily Heller (@emilypheller) October 2, 2019

if babu frik asked me to murder someone, i would but my sweet bb babu frik would never ask that of me — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 2, 2019

I truly don’t understand why I love him, and will it come back to hurt me in the long run? MAYBE?! But how can you look at that face and not fall in love with him so completely? He’s so dedicated to those wires!

There is one theory about who is bringing Babu Frik to life and, honestly, I hope for my sake that this is true.

Wait what if Matt Smith is playing Babu Frik — trixie’s haunted corn maze 🎃🍂🌽 (@Trixie_Ren) October 2, 2019

We don’t know much but I do know this: If Babu Frik needed me to cut my arm off for him, I’d do it. I’d give him the world if I could. Babu Frik for president! Babu Frik for ruler of my heart. I just love him most of all. Watch, he’s probably like the most dangerous of Sith lords or something.

