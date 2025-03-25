I love watching Cassian Andor fall in love

Cassian Andor is a lover and a fighter. We know this, thanks to Rogue One. But the trailer for Andor season 2 reminds us of this fact many times over. Especially with Bix.

Recommended Videos

Bix (Adria Arjona) and Cassian (Diego Luna) had an interesting dynamic in season one. She had another relationship and while I thought it was cute, I did think that her connection with Cassian was deeper. Then Timm Karlo (James McArdle) had to go and die so then I felt bad for not caring that much about his relationship.

But, unfortunately for my shipping mindset, that meant that Bix was single yet again. Interesting for Cassian Andor. Now, the trailer for season 2 has Bix and Cassian touching foreheads, working together, and it all makes me want to ask one important question: Are these two going to smooch? Or is this yet again just Cassian forehead touching and embracing a woman when they are in a dire situation?

Let me explain: In Rogue One, Cassian and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) found love in literally a hopeless place. They were about to die and just leaned into their bond. With Andor, we know whatever relationships Cassian build are, in fact, doomed but it still is nice to see this character grow and change with each new person in his life.

I don’t know if the Bix and Cassian moments we see in the trailer are romantic or just platonic moments of affection. But they do have me both excited and devastated by the prospect of Cassian having a bit of romance.

A Cassian embrace is like no other (you may die!)

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

One of the most heartbreaking aspects of Rogue One is the fact that even if Jyn and Cassian did want to explore a relationship with each other, the Empire took it from them. They may have saved the galaxy and got a necessary win for the Rebellion but they lost their lives in the process.

But the idea of Cassian having a moment of happiness with Bix is exciting to me. I want him to have peace and happiness even if it is for a moment because I know what is to come.



Maybe Cassian’s anger and upset in Rogue One paints a scary picture for what is to happen to Bix. Or maybe he just chooses to be alone because he knows how dangerous his role in the rebellion is. Whatever the case may be, I do hope that these embraces we see in the trailer give Cassian a bit of happiness and hope prior to where Rogue One begins.

Cassian Andor with the forehead touches…maybe this one with Bix is a good thing because we know his close embrace with Jyn is not exactly one that you’d want to find yourself in. A tragic love story is great to watch but hopefully Cassian doesn’t have to live through it twice.

If Bix is doomed, I maybe don’t ever want to huge Cassian Andor but I do hope he gets to find comfort before….well, you know.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy