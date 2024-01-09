I Love All the Layers of Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Look

Gillian Anderson really waved the flag for her brand G Spot on the Golden Globes red carpet, but I’d like to think her dress also served as a nod to her character for the hit Netflix series Sex Education. The actress wore a cream strapless gown, a classic look until you peek a little more closely.

Anderson has never been one to shy away from controversial topics, and her Golden Globes dress was yet another example of how she pushes boundaries. Created as a collaboration between Anderson and designer Gabriela Hearst, the voluminous skirt was covered in embroidered vulvas. Stitched on in a color very similar to that of the skirt’s fabric, they’re a little hard to see at a glance. It’s only when you come to inspect it that the motif jumps out at you.

When asked by Deadline why she chose the design, the actress stated, “Oh for so many reasons … it’s brand appropriate.” The dress served to promote Anderson’s brand G Spot, a wellness soft drink brand that she came up with during the pandemic when she realized just how much sugar and caffeine she was consuming in her drinks. The dress may also be a nod to her role as Dr. Jean F. Milburn, her sex therapist character from Sex Education who seeks to dispel myths and awkwardness about sex and genitalia.

LOOK CLOSER AT THE DRESS



I IMPLORE YOU TO ZOOM IN ON THE FUCKING DRESS https://t.co/RTJN6zexiW — ????? ??????? (@EmmaTolkin) January 8, 2024

Here’s a better look at the full dress:

(Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

When discussing the dress, Anderson referred to the embroidered art as “yonis,” a word that refers to the vulva and originated from Sanskrit that means a stylized representation of the female genitalia that, in Hinduism, is a sign of generative power and that symbolizes the goddess Shakti.

In an interview with Extra, the actress explained, “It took three and a half hours per yonis to embroider, and there are a lot, so it’s about 150 hours of embroidering.” Time dedicated to the vulva is very much appreciated. She topped the look off with Chopard jewels, which contained white and yellow diamonds, to add a touch of dazzle and a handbag and shoes by Aquazzura. She wore her hair loose, with grey roots peeking through, which I applaud. I do love to see a woman embrace the beauty of aging.

Anderson attended the event as a cast member of The Crown, in which she played the Iron Lady, former U.K. prime minister Margaret Thatcher. While talking with Extra, the actress was surprised to receive somewhat of a compliment about the historical figure she portrayed, whom the host described as a “tremendous leader,” to which Anderson put it lightly: “Well, she was … divisive.” The show was nominated for four awards and won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, for Elizabeth Debicki’s role as Princess Diana.

(featured image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

