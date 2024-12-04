‘I just think it’s unfair’: Fox News host blasted for his creepy comments about women on air

The world of politics may have more women in it than ever before, but the same old sexist comments are still alive and well. Fox News host Jesse Watters is taking flack after moaning about how he hasn’t seen any of Trump’s female picks for cabinet flaunting themselves for his pleasure.

The comments came after Trump’s pick for the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shared a photo of himself working out. The 70-year-old shared a video on X of him working out topless at a Gold’s Gym in California with the caption “practicing moves for my confirmation hearing.” I’m not sure if Kennedy Jr. has seen a confirmation hearing before because clothes will be mandatory. Let’s not forget, he still has to pass the Senate confirmation process first.

Discussing the video on Fox’s The Five show, Watters then decided that he was being unfairly treated. Addressing his female co-hosts Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov, and Jeanine Pirro, Watters said, “I just think it’s unfair that you had to get to see this and we don’t get to see any of the female members of the Cabinet.” When pushed by Tarlov to be specific, he responded “I’d lie to see maybe Linda McMahon doing yoga. Tulsi surfing? It’s not fair… it’s just not fair. Charlie and I need to see some eye candy too,” referring to Fox contributor Charles Hurt.

Tarlov’s response of “yikes,” is all our responses to that ridiculous statement. She then asked Perino if she enjoyed seeing Kennedy Jr. topless to which Perino replied, “No.” No women are not getting off on seeing Kennedy Jr. express his macho side. Even if they were, that doesn’t give Watters the right to then demand that the Kennedy Jr.’s female counterparts give him something to make it equal.

Just as with almost every other sector of the workforce, women in politics also have to endure having their appearance scrutinized and sexualised. There existence within that fields is not for men like Watters to have some eye-candy to oggle at. He has since been blasted online.

Sounds like Watters has mistaken his political commentary gig for a casting call. This dude is a straight-up perv. — Nothing lasts forever! (@Nto79549105) December 2, 2024

Many feel that his comments come across as “creepy.”

it's impossible for him not to be a creep — Tyler (@TyisDOSD) December 2, 2024

The politicians Watters so desperately wants to see doing “yoga” and “surfing” are Linda McMahon, a former wrestler who co-founded the World Wrestling Entertainment corporation, and Tulsi Gabbard, 43, a former Democratic Party Hawaii congresswoman.

Trump nonimated McMahon, a major Republican donor, to lead the Department of Education despite lacking any form of Education credentials to support her. If appointed, we will have to see if she can carry out Trump’s plan of eliminating the department altogether. Gabbard, who has a history of controversial remarks regarding foreign policy, was nominated as director of national intelligence.

Watters comments were very likely intended as a harmless joke, but given his history of making “jokes” and comments about women and their gender roles, it has not been well received.

