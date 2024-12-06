‘I hope the country will be united’: Melania Trump blissfully ignores MAGA-driven nationwide divide

Melania Trump delivered a tone-deaf message about unity while ignoring the MAGA-driven nationwide divide.

Just days before Melania made her unity comments, her husband, Donald Trump, issued an unhinged and divisive Thanksgiving Day message on Truth Social. He wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving by calling Democrats “Radical Left Lunatics” and accusing them of trying to destroy the Country before crowing about his “landslide victory.” He wasn’t the only conservative who used a holiday that’s supposed to be about gratitude and family to make political jabs. Marjorie Taylor Greene also sparked concerns about her well-being when she posted on Thanksgiving about “Trumpgiving” and gloated about “liberal tears.” That’s not even the worst of it. Within days of Trump’s election, MAGA followers throughout the country made disturbing displays of hatred, racism, misogyny, and homophobia. Yet, rather than call out these incessant attempts to drive division, Melania will just sit there and “hope” for unity.

Melania Trump talks about unity

Recently, Melania and Trump sat down with Fox & Friends for an interview. The interview marked a rare public appearance from Melania, who has kept a lower profile during Trump’s latest presidential campaign. During the interview, she reflected on the two assassination attempts on her husband and commented, “I hope the country will be united, that’s what we all hope for. I’m always against violence, I think nothing is accomplished with the violence.” Melania should condemn the violence and threats against her husband. Still, one can’t ignore the hypocrisy of sitting there talking about unity right next to her husband, who may be America’s single most powerful dividing force.

MAGA has gotten violent before, such as when they violently tried to overtake the Capitol in hopes of overturning a U.S. election. The entire 2024 presidential campaign played out under the shadow of fear of political violence from MAGA, who threatened a Civil War if Trump didn’t win and began planning months in advance how they would undermine the election if Kamala Harris won. MAGA influencers were even pushing for men to “blame women” and take their anger out on their wives if Harris won. Meanwhile, the threats of violence from the right will persist despite Trump’s win. MAGA is already growing increasingly unhinged and enraged over the idea that the Senate is going to do its job and vet Trump’s cabinet picks instead of giving Trump the power to choose and instate anyone he wants. It’s getting to the point where they’re even going after Republican politicians who don’t mindlessly follow Trump.

Trump and his supporters have long given up even feigning that unity is their goal. They want complete and total control of the country, to do away with democracy, and to label their own fellow Americans who disagree with them as “enemies from within.” So, when people like Melania go on TV and start talking about wanting unity, the message will always fall flat unless they can acknowledge that their own followers and supporters are the source of the disunion and the most significant threat of violence in the country.

