‘I have a serious, well, I have a lot of serious bones in my body’: Could we see a cameo cross over in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

The return of Matt Murdock is an exciting time for fans of Daredevil. We saw Charlie Cox in both Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and it has led to fans wondering if we could see some cameos in Daredevil: Born Again.

Recommended Videos

We are used to cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We had Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man, Tony Stark in the credits scene for The Incredible Hulk, and so on and so forth. Recently, the cameos are back in the best of ways. Matt Murdock kicked it off with No Way Home and She-Hulk but we also had Bucky Barnes show up in Captain America: Brave New World without any of us knowing it was going to happen.

So it is well within our rights as Marvel fans to hope we get cameos in other projects. Like Born Again. And now, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star is talking about reconnecting with an old flame. During the premiere for The Monkey, Tatiana Maslany addressed the possibility of returning to Matt’s world with ScreenRant‘s Tessa Smith.

“Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely, he was so great. He was so fun, like a really fun person to play with,” she said. Maslany went on to talk about how Charlie Cox adapted Matt Murdock to fit the style of Attorney at Law. “What he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone, while still maintaining the integrity of the character, which is actually very funny, then. To see him collide with this sort of goofier world.”

When asked about changing Jen to fit in Born Again, Maslany said “I have a serious, well, I have a lot of serious bones in my body.”

I’d love to see it

The crossover between Daredevil and She-Hulk worked for me because Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters are both lawyers. If she was going to see any character outside of her cousin, Bruce Banner, I would think that a lawyer was right up her ally. Jen, much like Matt, is very free and open as a single woman living in Los Angeles and so the two meeting and hooking up was just perfection.

It has made me want more of them though. There is a comic storyline where the two are together so it isn’t completely out of left field and I think Matt needs someone like Jen to put him in his place from time to time.

I don’t think this means that we will see Jennifer Walters in Hell’s Kitchen this first go around but the rumor is that they’re already filming Born Again season 2 and if that means a Matt and Jen reunion, then I am willing to be patient. But Maslany’s comments do make me excited about the potential. We know she is an amazing actor and it’d be fun to see Jennifer in Matt’s world after Cox so flawless put Matt in Jen’s comedy.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy