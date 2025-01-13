‘I don’t always agree’: Trump’s wife speaks out about occasionally opposing her husband’s decisions

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump discussed her plans for the presidential inauguration. Despite being portrayed as a silent first lady, Melania Trump divulged that she wasn’t afraid to voice her opinions to her husband, President-elect Donald Trump.

While she and the president-elect are most definitely a team, Melania Trump revealed at a Fox & Friends interview that she and her husband don’t always agree. “Maybe some people only see me as just the wife of the president, but I’m standing on my own two feet—independent.” Melania Trump added, “I have my own thoughts. My own yes and no. I don’t always agree with what my husband is saying or doing, but that’s okay.”

During Donald Trump’s first term, Melania Trump gained a reputation for being a passive first lady. Compared to her predecessor, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump spoke less during official events. She was also averse to some obligations that first ladies were expected to fulfill.

Will she speak up when she needs to?

Melania Trump hasn’t always taken a different stance compared to her husband in public. The Fox & Friends interview suggests that despite her withdrawn reputation, Melania Trump has been proactive with advising her husband. She did, however, disclaim that he doesn’t always listen. This may explain her notorious pro-choice ad. In 2024, Melania Trump took a diametrically opposed stance to her husband with regards to abortion rights.

Understandably, Melania Trump received backlash in association with her husband. People also thought Melania Trump was disingenuous since her controversial ad was attached to her book. The reversal of abortion rights was made possible by Donald Trump’s handpicked Supreme Court justices. Despite claiming to be an independent thinker, Melania Trump was radio silent when thousands of women across the United States mourned the death of Roe v. Wade. Although Melania Trump looks far more eager for the role of first lady than before, it’s hard to say if she’ll speak up for her values when she needs to.

