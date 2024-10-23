‘I disagree:’ The menswear guy explains why Donald Trump’s suits don’t capture the old money look

It’s no secret that former President Donald Trump isn’t a self-made man. He inherited millions of dollars from his father, Fred Trump. Surely, Donald Trump’s suits emulate some form of the old money aesthetic?

A Trump supporter named Will took to Twitter and praised Trump’s McDonald’s visit. Despite being clad in an apron, Trump’s fan said that this visit was a “glimmer of nobility.” For Will, Trump wasn’t putting on false pretenses—he was just a rich man wearing rich man clothes. This point couldn’t be made clearer when he shamed Prince Harry for “dressing down” into casual wear when he married Meghan Markle. It wasn’t just a hit on Prince Harry—it was a tweet with racist and classist undertones.

Thankfully, Twitter’s favorite suit expert came in to correct this oversimplification. Derek Guy, known for his takes on suits and men’s fashion, disagreed with a thread of his own. He tweeted, “I disagree and will explain why you are wrong.” Derek gave a small lesson about the history of the Patrician style (aka the old money look). These suits were soft-shouldered, paired with rep ties, and came in Shetland knits. Derek himself described the look as “very demure, very mindful.”

I disagree and will explain why you are wrong. ? https://t.co/OX0HAfCZEZ — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 22, 2024

This look was in sharp contrast to Trump’s Brioni suits. Although Trump’s suits are from a notable Italian brand, they’re flashy and have structured square shoulders. Paired with Trump’s signature shiny red tie, “old money” isn’t the right term for his look. Derek pointed out that Trump “dresses as a flashy businessman and entertainer.”

Clothes make the man

Dolly Parton once said, “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” It seems that the sentiment can also be applied to Trump, with his loud and crinkly suits. Who cares if Trump never dresses down? His style doesn’t emulate the aristocracy that Trump’s fans so desperately lump him into.

For people like Will, a man wearing a suit immediately signals wealth. What they fail to understand is that suits can also be worn regularly by working-class professionals. Funeral directors, for one, almost always come in suits and ties. So do butlers.

