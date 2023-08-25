I Can’t Wait to See the Costumes in ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 2

Our Flag Means Death is returning this October with season 2, and there’s so much to look forward to. Stede and Ed’s messy romance! All those kooky pirate babygirls! Our beloved Jim!

Part of what made season 1 so great (aside from the amazing acting and killer story) were the immersive setting and costumes. Who can forget Stede’s sumptuous brocaded waistcoats and embroidered dressing gowns, or Ed’s goth-punk look as the dreaded Blackbeard?

Vanity Fair, which released a first look at season 2 yesterday, included some information on the costumes, which were designed by costume designer Gypsy Taylor. (Christine Wada, of Loki fame, designed costumes for season 1.) From what we can tell, it looks like season 2 is going to be epic.

Taylor says each of the principals have six to eight looks in this season, and that every item—every leather belt, wig, bit of jewelry, even a mermaid tail—has been made by her 60-strong workshop. The costumes this season have a “Mad Max, ‘streets of New York’ feel,” says Taylor. “David Jenkins was keen to give the series a cool rock-and-roll vibe…so we had these rock-and-roll elements with an 18th-century twist.’’

Part of what makes OFMD so much fun is the way it plays with its historical setting, rooting everything in the 1700s while introducing playful anachronistic elements (Ed’s half-sleeved, half-sleeveless shirt, for example). I’m glad to see that they’re leaning into that vibe even more with the Mad Max feel. And a mermaid tail? I can’t wait to see what that’s about. Plus, Minnie Driver is joining the cast as Irish pirate Anne Bonny! Look at her beautiful ensemble in the tweet below. That leather corset!

Debuting on @StreamOnMax in October, the second season of #OurFlagMeansDeath sees the return of Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, and Vico Ortiz—not to mention the fresh faces of Minnie Driver, Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, and Anapela Polataivao.



?: https://t.co/QV2tdzFtm3 pic.twitter.com/wmOXaruW5k — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 24, 2023

Here’s my favorite costume, worn by the “mysterious merchant” Susan (Ruibo Qian). Check out those cut sleeves and leather bracers. I love it.

As for whether fans will be satisfied with #OurFlagMeansDeath’s upcoming adventures, director Fernando Frias is pretty confident.



“If my life depended on saying whether it’s yes or no, I would say yes.’’



?: https://t.co/QV2tdzFtm3 pic.twitter.com/2Fgnd7irmV — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 24, 2023

Another reason to be excited is the sheer scale of season 2. According to Vanity Fair, there are two entire armies appearing, which means hundreds of costumed extras. Plus, Wee John (Kristian Nairn) will learn to knit in season 2, and Vanity Fair reports that Nairn was wearing what looked like a hand-knit sweater when their journalists visited the set.

Costuming isn’t just making sure an actor is clothed. It’s a way of expressing character and telling a story. Season 1’s costumes were exquisite, and I can’t wait to immerse myself in the world of season 2.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]