I Can’t Decide if This Zillow Listing Is Creepy or Incredible

Real estate is a nightmare. A lot of millennials and Gen Z-ers have accepted the fact that they will probably never own property. The horror that is the modern housing market is real—so much so that even Ghostface is starting to appear in Zillow listings.

Yes, Ghostface, the masked murderer from the iconic Scream franchise. Everyone’s favorite campy slasher is back and he’s trying to sell you a house.

There have been many iterations of Ghostface over the Scream franchise—so many, in fact, that sometimes it’s hard to keep track of all of them. However, the latest version of Ghostface has turned away from a life of murder (hopefully), and is now a real estate agent … or perhaps a home stager? It’s honestly hard to tell.

Pictures are floating around on the internet of Ghostface reluctantly performing mundane tasks in a home listed on Zillow. In the listing, Ghostface is doing laundry in a spacious laundry room with new washer and dryer units that look like they have all those fancy settings that eliminate the need for a dry cleaner. There’s another picture of Ghostface lounging in the tub of a newly renovated bathroom, which looks like it has marble tile, a huge rainfall shower head, great storage, and a window that will definitely help prevent molding in the future. Perhaps the best one is an almost wistful picture of Ghostface eating a bowl of Fruity Pebbles in a kitchen with generous countertops and great natural light. Even though the oven is cropped in the picture, it looks relatively new. Hopefully it’s a gas stovetop.

We found a Zillow listing where someone was dressed as ghostface in every photo ?? pic.twitter.com/DRdzHvuFYN — Friendly-Neighbourhood GhostFace Main ?? (@CrossingBlossom) December 7, 2022

After some internet sleuthing, it looks like this listing is in Florida, but rest assured, this isn’t the only piece of real estate Ghostface is haunting.

There’s been another Ghostface Zillow sighting in Minnesota, of all places. While this listing is more modest, Ghostface does an excellent job of highlighting the natural wood finishing and light fixtures throughout the space. The two-story home is going for $114,000—hopefully it doesn’t come with the serial killer.

