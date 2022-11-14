Ghostface Killers, Ranked

There’s no denying that Ghostface as a killer persona is incredibly iconic. The outfit is perfect, the voice is scary yet sexy (voiced by Roger L. Jackson), and whoever is wearing the costume is usually sneaky as hell. And with only 5 films in the Scream franchise, we haven’t suffered through countless uninspired sequels. We must always thank Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven for giving us this franchise in the first place.

We’ve gotten quite a few Ghostface killers and each of them has their own motives. Not everyone is simply trying to kill Sidney and co. Even in the Scream TV series the killers have specific intentions for their murders. Some motivations are old hat and some are quite inspired if I say so myself. If you hadn’t guessed already, that’s how I’m going to be ranking them. I’ll be ranking these Ghostface killers by their motives. Starting from old hat to more original!

5. Roman (Scream 3)

(Dimension Films)

Scream 3 (2000) is for sure the most disliked film in the franchise. Even though Jennifer Jole (Parker Posey) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) contribute to its watchability. There’s just a lot that requires major suspension of disbelief (such as the voice changer), alright! As far as Roman (Scott Foley)’s motivations as Ghostface? It’s unbelievably cliche at the end of day.

The reveal of Sidney (Neve Campbell) being his sister, as they have the same mother, is wild as hell. But essentially, he just resents her for becoming famous from her surviving killing sprees, and despises that Maureen (Lynn McRee) loved her but rejected and abandoned him (due to him being the product of rape). Roman’s the literal reason that Billy (Skeet Ulrich) even found out about his dad cheating with Maureen, as he was stalking Maureen, filmed her meeting up with men, and showed Billy the tape of his dad with her. It’s just very old hat of a man blaming a woman (Sidney in this case) for his woes.

4. Billy and Stu (Scream)

(Dimension Films)

Tired of hearing about the original? Too bad, baby! Breathing new life into the horror genre is no small feat and that’s what Scream (1996) did. The killer reveal is a shock when you watch the film for the first time. Both Stu (Matthew Lillard) and Billy have their own individual motives. You can absolutely read Stu’s reasoning as he wants to impress Billy (the queer subtext has been talked about a lot) and Billy was hellbent on revenge (despite his claims of there not being a reason). The motive(s) that Stu has to kill are more complex than Billy blaming/slut shaming women, when in reality he should’ve been equally mad at his father for cheating on his mom. Which is why this is low on the list!

3. Mickey and Mrs. Loomis (Scream 2)

(Dimension Films)

Say what you want but this sequel deserves bowl after bowl of confetti. There’s a lot that’s clever about it (especially Stab aka the movie within the movie) and the side characters are very memorable. Not to mention the iconic moments for our main characters. When it comes to the killers, Mrs. Loomis (Laurie Metcalf) and Mickey (Timothy Olyphant) are melodramatic in the best way. Mrs. Loomis (aka Debbie Salt) is an angry mother avenging her horrible son. Meanwhile, Mickey wants to become famous for the murders. There’s commentary about how horrible white men sometimes get defended to the death. As well as the idea that white serial killers can be romanticized. Each motive is powered by these ideas and that’s why they work.

2. Amber and Richie (Scream 5)

(Paramount Pictures)

Try and tell me that Amber (Mikey Madison)’s “Welcome to act 3” line isn’t iconic. As much as this requel didn’t impress everyone, it gave us a fair amount that was different. A cast that’s more diverse, more intense death scenes, moments for the OG cast to shine, and a motive that’s wild yet relevant. Amber and Richie (Jack Quaid) represent toxic horror fans who justify their shit behavior. Rather than ignoring the horrible sequels that they despise (or even having fun with them), they thought going on a killing spree to bring the Stab franchise back to its old glory was a good idea. It’s clever and could be a poking at the fans. Either way, it really does work in our modern time and hits an uncomfortable note.

1. Jill and Charlie (Scream 4)

(Dimension Films)

In recent years this entry has gotten way more appreciation than it did in 2011. A lot of the decisions made for the film were very deliberate, from the filter over the film to the clever opening. While the newbie characters aren’t great like Jill (Emma Roberts) and Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), they all fall in line with typical tropes. The OG cast are great as usual, and Jill being revealed to be one of the killers is fucking perfection. Charlie (Rory Culkin)’s motives aren’t boring per se, but Jill is the one who shines here. She was ahead of her time in terms of seeking internet fame and adoration at any cost. Ultimately, that lands her (and Charlie by association) motives at the very top of this list. She’s an iconic character, period.

(featured image: Dimension Films)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]