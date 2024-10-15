I can’t believe I have to say this but Stevie Nicks has always been witchy

Stevie Nicks took to Saturday Night Live where she sang her new song, “The Lighthouse.” The pro choice anthem had many online praising Nicks and her continued fight for women’s rights. Some seemed to not know Nicks’ own history and were mocking the singer’s new song. Foolish of them.

The song is a powerful anthem, reminding us all how important the rights to our own bodies are. “Don’t let them take your power,” the lyrics say and many of Nicks fans (myself included) were moved by the performance on Saturday Night Live. But as is always the case when someone makes a strong Pro Choice stance, the reaction online was…upsetting.

A mix of people just talking about Nicks from an uninformed place to those who were just parroting the same lies we hear about reproductive rights repeatedly, they were angry at Nicks song.

The real issue came from filmmaker Heather Fink posting the video and accidentally using the wrong terminology. Fink wrote that the song was “pro abortion.” The real word choice is “pro choice” and not “pro abortion” and Fink clarified in the comments. But that didn’t stop those who want abortion banned from complaining about Nicks and the song’s messaging.

Stevie Nicks’ new song “The Lighthouse” is a pro abortion and reproductive rights anthem & she sang it on SNL tonight.



Bravo @StevieNicks thank you! “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” https://t.co/220ur0BYmB — Heather Fink (@heatherfink) October 13, 2024

The replies are all a series of posts like this: “Songs about killing babies being glorified and praised. We are doomed.” That’s not what the song is doing, it is telling people to vote as if their rights depend on it (and they do). But one thing that is baffling are the amount of people making witch jokes about Nicks.

The general consensus seems to be that they can mock her for looking like a witch and…..where have you been?

If you think Nicks suddenly started acting like a witch…

Stevie Nicks has always been known as a witchy woman. The song “Rhiannon” is considered a witch song. There was an entire storyline in American Horror Story: Coven about Nicks’ connection to witches. For people to think this is a new thing is baffling.

The sudden outrage for Nicks’ song and her support of abortion rights and a woman’s right to choose screams “I know nothing about Stevie Nicks” to me.

Genuine LOL at all the angry folks saying, “I used to love Stevie Nicks before, but I can’t now that she’s a weird witch.”



Oh, you mean *this* Stevie? From 1976? pic.twitter.com/EuKa2zpYKZ — Megan F (@Oh_YoureFergie) October 14, 2024

In the past, Nicks has opened up about her own abortion. She claimed that if she hadn’t had one, the band Fleetwood Mac as we know it wouldn’t existed. She talked about it in an interview with The Guardian from 2020, prior to Roe v. Wade being overturned. “If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.”

It is truly baffling to me that there are people who think that this is anything new for Nicks. This has always been who she is and what she represents. But, I suppose, if you only listen to “The Chain” and don’t do any kind of research into Fleetwood Mac as a band, then you might be confused. Alas, our favorite witchy queen is the same as she ever was and we love her for it.

