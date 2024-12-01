‘I cannot WAIT for the f—— collapse’: MAGAs celebrate Trump’s win, but the internet isn’t celebrating with them

Seeing the growth of the divide in the Republican party between regular Republicans and the MAGA Donald Trump supporters has been entertaining, to say the least. The 2024 election has proven to be very different from the 2016 election, with the far-right being the people who are genuinely thrilled that Trump won, rather than all Republicans.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), the account Republicans Against Trump recently posted a video of a Staten Island Trump “flash mob,” calling it “weird,” which, yeah. Weird may be the tamest thing to call whatever this is. I don’t recall anybody doing this in 2008 and 2012 when Obama won.

Hundreds of people joined on Friday in Staten Island to participate in a “Trump Dance” flash mob.



So freaking weird pic.twitter.com/KpYNjBi78p — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 30, 2024

This was certainly a choice, but also par for the course for the people who still have flags and signs up in their yards, calling people “libs” and “snowflakes.” The comments underneath the video were equally entertaining, further highlighting that chasm in the party. One user, who calls themselves ‘Elon Musk looks like a goblin’, said “I cannot WAIT for the fucking collapse. It’s going to be absolutely GLORIOUS.”

I cannot WAIT for the fucking collapse. It’s going to be absolutely GLORIOUS — Elon Musk looks like a goblin (@blutarski307) November 30, 2024

I also can’t wait. The fractures in the party were already beginning to show during Trump’s first term between his impeachment and other assorted illegal activities. The only ones truly left on his side going into his second term are the extremists who actively seek out this kind of person, who “other” people constantly and without regret. They will be the ones left holding up the broken remains of the MAGA cult when all of Trump’s harmful and shameful concepts and ideas ultimately fail.

X user DavidFella12 made a great observation about the video, stating that MAGA is a cult and that since the song they chose to dance to is “YMCA,” they’re dancing to a gay anthem. “I guess they’re more open-minded than I thought.”

It's a cult. And I wonder how many of them know that 'YMCA' is a gay anthem? I guess they're more open-minded than I thought. — DavidFella12 (@David1212153432) November 30, 2024

Those in glass houses, and all that, I suppose. The call is always coming from inside the house, and they’re always too dense to understand. User Kathwit asks the question that is on all of our minds: “What the actual fuck is happening to the people [in] our country?”

What the actual fuck is happening to the people on our country? — Kathwit (@Kathwit1) November 30, 2024

Your guess is as good as mine. I never could have imagined we’d be where we are post-Obama. I will also never understand the cult mentality of MAGA. No other president has had this kind of fan response, though I hesitate to call it that. It is much more dangerous than that. People have seen loved ones shift from normal Republicans to ultra-conservative MAGA-types. Families have been broken and friendships have been severed, all because of a lying, grifting conman who does not care about anyone other than the 1%.

People are far too gullible these days, and they’re looking for an answer to anything. Trump said prices will decline, yet he plans to raise tariffs on imported goods from Canada and Mexico. I wonder if these people will still be dancing in the streets once January hits and grocery prices skyrocket. Honestly, they probably will, since the Flavor-Aid mentality runs deep.

