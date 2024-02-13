I Am So Excited for All the Disney Jokes ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is About To Have

The Deadpool movies love to make fun of the larger universe that Wade Wilson finds himself in, and that doesn’t seem to be stopping. When the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine dropped at the Super Bowl, we got to see a glimpse at just how Wade makes fun of his new home: Disney.

In the trailer, Wade sees the TVA at his doorstep and sees their Time Sticks light up to try to get him to come with them. As we would expect from our beloved Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), he has some sex joke about the situation. “Pegging isn’t new for me, friendo. But it is for Disney,” Wade says before looking directly at the camera, and oh boy am I excited to see what jokes Reynolds and company have in store about Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Way back when Wade Wilson wasn’t a part of any of the larger superhero universe (despite him really wanting to be), we got a lot of jokes and references to what could have been if the rights had allowed it. Remember when Wade saw the X-Men while at Xavier’s? But what makes this new movie even funnier is that Deadpool can (and clearly will) make jokes about Disney finally owning him and how he’s pushing the boundaries of the Disney brand.

Calling himself the “Marvel Jesus” in the trailer, Wade’s breaking of the fourth wall gives us plenty of opportunity to make fun of not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Disney as well. You think Wade Wilson is going to let any of that slide? He’s 100% making a joke about the Bob Iger to Bob Chapek to Bob Iger pipeline.

I need the Wade Wilson commentary stat!

Deadpool showed us how Wade’s ability to exist both in a larger story and outside of it would work in a live-action format. It lent Wade the comedic leverage to both make fun of the superhero genre and himself within the fabric of the movie. Going from 20th Century Fox to a Disney production means a whole new door is open for his commentary.

Will Wade make fun of the fact that Tony Stark died? Are there going to be jokes about Walt Disney himself in there? The possibilities are literally limitless! It’s going to be made so much worse with Deadpool literally standing in the TVA and getting to see whatever he wants from the MCU onscreen, but hey, it’s going to be great for us in the audience.

This excitement does come from me just being happy that Deadpool is back in my life. The ability to make fun of the Mouse is just a little bonus, and I wouldn’t be mad if he decided to sing a Disney song just for the jokes.

