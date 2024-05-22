I Absolutely Love How ‘Bridgerton’ Calls Back to This Chapter of ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’

The third season of Bridgerton is finally upon us—or well, one half of it is, bringing us the first four episodes of the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve likely read the novel it’s based on, Julia Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton, time and time again while waiting for this season to drop. And, like me, you’ve absolutely blazed through these episodes. Polin’s power is just that strong.

Spoilers ahead for the entire first half of Bridgerton season 1.

As with the previous two seasons of Bridgerton, season 3 takes some creative liberties in adapting the source material—after all, some changes are to be expected when translating a story from one medium to another. The important thing is that the soul of the story stays the same, and considering what we have seen so far, I think that’s something we don’t have to worry about when it comes to Polin.

Still, it’s always nice to see and hear callbacks and easter eggs that directly reference something in the book. Colin’s proposal is taken almost verbatim from Romancing Mister Bridgerton—minus the screen cutting to black and the knowledge that we’ll have to wait another month to see what happens next—as is Penelope’s request for Colin to kiss her so she knows how it feels in episode 2.

Her little speech in this scene is just heartbreaking (Netflix)

Episode 2, “How Bright the Moon,” actually has another beautiful reference to the book, and I was very happy it was included: It’s a mention of the first time Colin and Penelope met, back when they were younger. While the two just happen to be walking together at the market, pretending they’re not talking to each other, they reminisce about the time Colin was knocked square off his horse by Penelope’s ridiculously large hat, which had been blown off by the wind.

A meet-cute for the ages and clearly a fond memory for both of them. We also know that it was love at first sight for Penelope—but honestly, maybe for Colin as well. He does remember her as very charming during the whole thing, after all. He just needs more time to catch up. Who knows, maybe his older brothers are hogging the singular Bridgerton Brother Braincell™.

This would be a very soft emotional moment on its own, but it’s made even more special by the fact that it directly references a passage of Romancing Mister Bridgerton, and not just any passage, but the book’s opening. The prologue tells the story of that same moment—Penelope’s bonnet being carried off by the wind right into Colin’s face—through a 16-year-old Penelope’s eyes, establishing just how long she has harbored feelings for Colin.

