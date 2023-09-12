‘Hyperallergic’ Starts New Monthly Crosswords for Your Inner Art Hoe

Calling all crossword fans! Online arts magazine Hyperallergic just launched its first-ever crossword puzzle, created by New York Times contributor Natan Last. Each month features a new digital puzzle to solve using art knowledge, pop culture appreciation, and more. For the inaugural entry, the art magazine made its fall art guide for NYC a key to winning. However, even if you aren’t keeping up with the Christies, you can still engage with this free game. Or take Art History 101, because I did and it didn’t help me at all.

“We can’t think of a better way to challenge your knowledge of art or how up to date you are on what’s going on in the art community. Who doesn’t love a good crossword, right?” Hrag Vartanian, Hyperallergic

An expansive knowledge of geography, language, and various cultures will help with many answers. Unlike other aspects of the art world (and my general experiences with crosswords), this game offers everyone a democratic edge. The best way to find the answers is to just be a reader of the site. Editor-in-chief Hrag Vartanian explained in the first post that each month they’ll incorporate clues sitewide. These clues will be “inspired by our news articles and reviews so you can test your knowledge and play along.”

I’m not sure how many TMS readers regularly traverse over to Hyperallergic, but I’ve been a reader since before joining the staff here. After graduating from my museum studies program and wondering where to go next, I subscribed to a bunch of art magazines and professional organizations. However, when it came time to renew, I only continued with Hyperallergic because it resonated with me the most. Not only is the memes coverage top-notch, but the art criticism felt substantive without being gatekeepy or out-of-touch.

The latter two elements were a major frustration I had with the arts as a profession. I knew how systemic racism and classism worked, but the arts/museum world was on a whole new level. These institutions canonize our understanding of history, the environment, and ourselves in a very real way. Additionally, there was an understandable exodus of people of color in many of these same institutions that Hyperallergic covers. I could go on for hours about my complicated relationship with these spaces. However, I’m grateful that in the meantime I get to keep up and engage with a variety of critics and educators. And now, enjoy a game of it with their monthly puzzle.

(via Hyperallergic, featured image: IFC Films)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]