Glen Powell’s next is a soft reboot of a 1949 classic

Man of the moment Glen Powell has established himself as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood in the last few years, starring in blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, and the recently released Twisters.

Powell’s popularity and performances have led to him signing a string of upcoming projects, which include John Patton Ford’s Huntington. The black comedy thriller’s plot is said to be inspired by the 1949 flick Kind Hearts and Coronets, which was directed by Robert Hamer. The ’40s film was in turn loosely based on the 1907 novel Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal by Roy Horniman.

Patton Ford is writing and directing the project, which will be distributed by StudioCanal in the UK and France and by A24 in the United States. StudioCanal is the sole financier of the project. Powell is joined by Margaret Qualley, Ed Harris, Jessica Henwick, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, Ralf Law, and Bill Camp in terms of the cast. Huntington is Patton Ford’s sophomore directorial effort, after 2022’s Emily the Criminal.

Described as a revenge thriller, the film follows the heir to a multi-billion fortune, Becket Redfellow (Powell), who will leave no stone unturned to inherit generational wealth. Powell has a packed schedule ahead of him, which includes Huntington, Edgar Wright’s Running Man adaptation, legal drama Monsanto, and J.J. Abrams’ next project.

Qualley herself has carved out an impressive career in Hollywood in recent years, using her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cameo as the springboard. Her performance in Netflix drama Maid was met with widespread acclaim, which she backed up with appearances in Poor Things, Drive Away Dolls, and the 2024 release Kinds of Kindness. She will be next seen in the highly anticipated body horror flick The Substance, which also stars Demi Moore. Her upcoming slate includes Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t and Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Ed Harris continues to impress, most recently seen in Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding and Kyle Hausmann-Stokes’ My Dead Friend Zoe. His future releases include Riff Raff and Long Day’s Journey into Night.

