HunterxHunter fans haven’t been scoring wins since the manga’s hiatus. The manga’s author, Yoshihiro Togashi, had to take a step back from his hit work because of his chronic health problems. Fans have been understanding, amidst Togashi’s worries about being unable to finish the manga in the worst-case scenario.

Nevertheless, fans are rejoicing over the announcement of the upcoming HunterxHunter fighting game. It’s unclear what kind of fighting game HunterxHunter would become, but it’s undoubtedly going to be in safe hands if 8ing is involved in its production.

Hardcore fighting game fans would remember this studio for their decades of experience in co-developing some of the most iconic titles in game history. Marvel vs. Capcom 3, known for its severe difficulty, is just one of the most recognizable fighting games that 8ing developed. More recently, 8ing also co-developed the popular puzzle strategy game, Pikmin 4, along with Nintendo.

?Eighting is developing a HUNTER X HUNTER “full-scale fighting game”



Publisher: Bushiroad Games. More information regarding this title will be revealed on TOKYO DOME CITY HALL on January 6, 2024! pic.twitter.com/4muddOa312 — Fighting-Games Daily (@FGC_Daily) December 16, 2023

Confirmation of the game aside, more information will be revealed about the game during the upcoming “Bushiroad New Year Presentation 2024” on January 6th, 2024. There might be hopes for a release date announcement by then or more details regarding the platforms that the game will be available on. HunterxHunter fans will have to wait yet again, but it’s at least something to get excited about. We’ll update as information becomes available.

HunterxHunter is a story about a boy named Gon Freecss who aspires to be a hunter in order to meet his father, who is apparently a world-renowned “Hunter.” In the series, a Hunter isn’t limited to hunting animals but also treasure, locating individuals, or pining down criminals. But following his father is no easy feat, and Gon would have to go through a rigorous licensure exam. Gon’s talent takes him far, and he embarks on a journey with friends he finds along the way to become a great Hunter.

